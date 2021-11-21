Esquiva Falcão headbutts, but wins and will fight for belt | boxing

Esquiva Falcão beat Canadian Patrice Volny by split decision in the early hours of Sunday. In the fight held at Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas, United States, the Olympic medalist suffered an unintentional headbutt from his opponent in the sixth round and opened a deep cut on his face, which forced the immediate stoppage of the fight. The Brazilian took seven stitches at the place of the cut. Still, he managed to secure victory in the match.
The triumph means that Esquiva is accredited to fight for the middleweight belt in 2022, by the IBF (International Boxing Federation). He will face the winner of the fight between the Kazakh Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin, the Triple G, and the Japanese Ryota Murata, who enter the ring in December.
The referee took the result to the line judges, who gave the victory to the Espirito Santo boxer in a divided manner. The scores indicated 58 to 56, 56 to 58 and 57 to 56. Esquiva Falcão took seven points in the eyebrow and forehead region right after the fight in Las Vegas. The Brazilian still tried to go to the end of the 12 rounds or seek victory by knockout. It was the Canadian’s first loss in 17 fights. Esquiva now has 29 wins, 20 by knockout.
– It wasn’t the way we wanted the victory, but I fulfilled my objective. I am now the number 1 challenger and the future world champion. The year 2022 will have a Brazilian with a world boxing belt again. I wanted to put on a show, but I fought very well all six rounds. The opponent was tall and very dangerous. I could be happier, but I confess that I’m not because of the way the fight stopped – said Esquiva, 31 years old.