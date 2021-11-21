Everton Felipe evolves at Sport and talks about depression in football: “Nobody wants to look at the human side” | sport

On October 10 of this year, shortly after deactivating social networks, Everton Felipe posted a text revealing that he was being treated for depression. Since then, the midfielder has received support from coach Gustavo Florentín and has grown in performance at Sport. Now, a month after the outburst, the house’s silverware returned to talk about the topic for the first time.

CLICK HERE to see more Sport news

“It’s kind of complex to talk about it. It’s not shameful, but it’s complex because in football we’re always asked to deliver. Nobody wants to observe the human side of the athlete. It has to be a machine that has to deliver. If it’s not working, it will. although.”

Everton Felipe criticizes changes in Sport’s Serie A game dates: “CEP is complicated”

1 of 2 Everton Felipe in action for Sport against Bahia — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Everton Felipe in action for Sport against Bahia — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

With a welcome from Florentín, Sport opens press training for the 1st time in almost two years

Everton Felipe says he has been facing depression since August of last year, when he was at Atlético-GO on loan from São Paulo. The midfielder returned to Tricolor after the end of the contract, but ended up deciding to terminate his relationship with the São Paulo club to return to the club where he grew up.

– When I came to Sport, I gave up something that would solve my life, of a very high value in São Paulo. But at that moment that value would not be more important than my life, my mind – says the midfielder.

Sport expands Bahia’s parish, complicates rivals in the Z-4 ​​and gains survival in Serie A

Everton Felipe talks about a good phase and fights depression

Who stay? See X-rays of the easiest (and difficult) paths in the fight to stay in Serie A

In Ilha do Retiro since the beginning of August, the silverware arrived in search of stability and comfort to try to recover. After all, Everton had played in the best seasons of his career at Sport itself, between 2017 and 2018. Even so, the first days of his return were not easy.

“There were days when I came to train and I didn’t even want to look at a ball. I don’t like to talk about it, but just to break this paradigm, it’s important that they stop having this fear, start treating themselves, try to help, because they don’t well. It’s a great anguish, great sadness.”

At 48 min of the 2nd half – shot by Sport’s Everton Felipe against Bahia

Over the past few weeks, however, the midfielder found support mainly in psychologist Rosângela (from Sport) and in coach Gustavo Florentín himself. No wonder, he called attention to the good performance in the last three matches of Rubro-negro, crowned with the victory over Bahia, on Thursday.

– He knows how to understand the human side of every athlete. Today this is very difficult in football. Everywhere I went, coach I took, the majority is charge and charge. But players also have the human side. We have problems.

2 of 2 Everton Felipe at the first press conference — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Everton Felipe at the first press conference — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife