Fernanda Lima poses with her 2-year-old baby and the resemblance is impressive

The presenter Fernanda Lima enchanted by appearing with her daughter with Rodrigo Hilbert, baby Maria Manoela

the presenter Fernanda Lima made a rare appearance with his youngest daughter with the presenter Rodrigo Hilbert, the two-year-old baby Maria Manoela. In addition to the little one, the presenters couple are also the proud parents of 13-year-old twins João and Francisco.

Fernanda Lima showed a beautiful photo in which he appears with his daughter. Mother and daughter are wearing colorful gardening gloves. Little Maria Manoela’s gloves are orange and Fernanda’s are green.

And when showing the photo with her daughter, the presenter said: “They plant together, they. (with her little gloves)”. Many famous were just praise for Fernanda and her daughter with Rodrigo Hilbert. “Cuteness”, commented the personal stylist Rodrigo Grünfeld. And actress Bruna Lombardi spoke about the similarity between mother and daughter. “Very like you,” said Bruna. Fashion consultant Giovanna Nader also said: “Beautiful”.

Singer Daniel Mercury, actress Cris Vianna, humorist Dani Calabresa, philosopher Djamila Ribeiro and actress Letícia Spiller commented on the photo of Fernanda Lima and your baby with many hearts.

Netizens also praised mother and daughter a lot. “What a wonderful time together”, commented one netizen. And another internet user commented: “What a beautiful family!”. A netizen also said: “What a beautiful thing these two! How sweet!”.

A netizen asked: “Where did you find these baby gloves?! I already want one for my baby”. And Fernanda explained: “Look, she asked me a long time ago but it took me a while to find it… you have to ask in every flower shop, vegetable garden… you can find one hour”.

Many internet users were still surprised by the similarity of little Maria Manoela with her famous mother. “But it’s just like Mom,” commented a netizen. And another netizen commented: “Our daughter is a lot like you”. A netizen also commented: “Manu has the beautiful face of Mom!”.

Tell us what you think!