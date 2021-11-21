find out about the Qatar F1 GP; Hamilton won

The Qatar Formula 1 GP, held this morning at the Losail circuit, had an “end to end” victory by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), which reduced the points difference in relation to Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in the table.

Now, the Briton has 343.5 points against the Dutchman’s 351.5, who finished the race in 2nd and scored the fastest lap of the race. Fernando Alonso (Alpine), after seven years, took the podium after crossing the finish line in 3rd position.

The race was marked by a series of drivers with flat front tyres: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), George Russell (Williams) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams) were the victims of the “zebra” of the track.

The grid was a little different compared to yesterday’s practice. That’s because Verstappen and Bottas, who respectively made the 2nd and 3rd fastest time in the standings, were punished for ignoring double and single yellow flags – the Dutchman started in 7th, and the Finn, in turn, in 6th.

clean start

Hamilton, the only one among the top four who chose to start the race on medium tires, started well and did not suffer any discomfort.

Alonso, who came out in 3rd, went on top of Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at the end of the straight and took the Frenchman’s position.

Meanwhile, Verstappen regained three positions in the first corners and placed 4th, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) – the Dutchman still had the “closed doors” by Alonso and, almost, he missed went to the top 3.

The start of the Qatar GP had Hamilton undisturbed and Verstappen attacking the top finishers from within Image: Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters

Wake up, Bottas!

On the other hand, Bottas lost five positions in the first laps, going from 6th to 11th – even behind Sergio Pérez (Red Bull).

The Finn, by the way, was scolded shortly after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff: “Come on, Valtteri, get those cars,” the director told the driver via radio.

Coincidence or not, he started to improve his performance after the “send”.

Super Max (and super Pérez!)

Bold, Verstappen “came out” completely in relation to training and passed, respectively, Gasly and Alonso with some ease between laps 4 and 5.

Faced with the attacks, the Red Bull youngster took the 2nd position and came to be about four seconds behind the leader Hamilton.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s partner also did well. Pérez, who finished 8th by winning three places at the start, passed Sainz, Ocon and Gasly in a short time. The Mexican took the 5th position on lap 14.

Leaders with the same strategy

Both Hamilton and Verstappen decided to make the pit stop early and followed the same strategy: swapping the medium tires for the hard ones.

The first was the Red Bull driver, who stopped for 2.2 seconds on lap 17. Soon after, it was the British rider’s turn, who had a similar time in the pits.

The same was repeated between laps 42 and 43. The two returned to using medium tires for the final part of the race – leader Hamilton, at this point, maintained a lead of around ten seconds ahead of his rival.

It’s not Bottas day

If Mercedes’ strategy with Hamilton was based on safety, the same cannot be said of Bottas. The team dared and chose not to bring the Finn to the pits until lap 34, betting on a single stop shortly thereafter.

The result was a flat front tire due to wear midway through the circuit. With serious problems, the pilot “crawled” to the pits and put on hard tires, returning in 13th place.

In the final part of the race, the Finn’s car presented new problems, and he had to abandon the race.

Virtual safety car and Verstappen with extra point

The tire incident didn’t just happen with Bottas. With two laps to go in the race, Russell and Latifi also suffered from the problem.

The Canadian’s case was worse, as he was unable to drive the car to the pits and, with that, the virtual safety car was activated.

Good for Verstappen, who kept the fastest lap of the race and secured an extra point. Hamilton, on the other hand, alive in the fight for the title, did not suffer any kind of danger and won “end to end”.

