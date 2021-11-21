Find out the two options to watch the classic between Corinthians and Santos this Sunday

Corinthians welcomes Santos at the Neo Química Arena this Sunday. At 4 pm, the teams are in a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Unlike what happened in the first round, fans can come to the stadium to watch in loco. However, it is also possible to follow the duel through two TV channels.

THE TV Globo transmits to São Paulo, Pernambuco, Distrito Federal, Minas Gerais, except for Juiz de Fora, Amapá, Roraima, Acre, Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará, Maranhão, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul , Tocantins, Goiás, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

In the open grid, the narration is by Cléber Machado and the comments are by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande. The second alternative is the subscription channel. Premiere, which broadcasts in all Brazilian states, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

Also, the my helm offers three possibilities for the alvinegro fans to follow the moves. Check out:

Real-time narration of my helm starting at 3pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

starting at 3pm, always one hour before the match, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates; Youtube streaming starts at 1pm, with live narration and post-game commentary;

Broadcast on Twitch at 2 pm, with the well-known presentation by Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli. They bring you the details before, during and after the match.

All options have space for fans to comment and share their opinions with other Corinthians fans.

Corinthians is in sixth place, with 50 points. So far, he has had 13 wins, 11 draws and nine defeats. On the other hand, Santos is in 11th place, with 42 points. His campaign counts with ten wins, 12 draws and 11 defeats. Timão depends only on him to join the G4. A triumph is enough to overtake Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza, who have already played in this round and have 52 points each.

