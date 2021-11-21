Fired from Globo, narrator sends message and ‘cave’ vacancy on SBT

After working for 13 years at Rede Globo, the narrator Junior Linhares was fired from the broadcaster. This Saturday morning, the communicator ‘dug’ a spot at SBT. Asked by a fan if he would return to work in television, he signed for the network.

“Did Band leave?”, said one internet user, while another replied: “Or SBT… Linhares narrating the [Campeonato] Paraná just to start the year, huh? Liberators and such…”. The narrator shared the second tweet and he wrote: “Oops”.

Oops! https://t.co/JBQVXYNwKH — junior liners (@linharesjnr) November 20, 2021

At Grupo Globo, the narrator participated in the broadcasts of the Campeonato Brasileiro, the Superliga de Vôlei and futsal.

The narrator left Globo this year, he was on the channel since 2008. In addition to SBT, he also commented on the possibility of going to other channels.

