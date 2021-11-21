“Flamengo doesn’t dispute the Brazilian title because of refereeing errors”, says Renato Gaúcho – Flamengo

Coach gave a statement after the victory over Internacional, by 2-1, in Beira-Rio; the clash marked another refereeing error against Fla

Flamengo went to Porto Alegre last Saturday night (20th) and beat Internacional, in the 34th round of the Brasileirão, 2-1. With that, Mengo won important points in the fight for the title, followed in second place, but failed decrease the advantage for the leader Atlético-MG, who also won in the round. After the final whistle, Renato Gaúcho spared no criticism for the CBF and attributed the few chances of Rubro-Negro’s conquest in the national tournament to refereeing errors.

– I honestly enjoyed the refereeing today, but we had a clear penalty shot over Everton. But it’s no use, that’s what I always say: it’s swimming against the tide, it’s raining in the wet. The only question I ask the experts is: why didn’t the VAR call the referee? I’ve been saying this for years. Unfortunately, the VAR whistles the game, he said before continuing:

– It is not possible that he has all the images, it is not possible that he did not see that it was a penalty kick by the referee. The game was 2-0, we could score the third goal and eliminate the match, but what could we do… Flamengo, today, does not dispute the title of the Brazilian Nationals due to very clear refereeing errors.

As mentioned, Flamengo had an unmarked penalty in the duel against Internacional. It was in a bid involving Everton Ribeiro, still in the first stage, when Mengo was winning 2-0. The red-black player was pushed by Moisés, the rival’s side, but the referee didn’t signal, and the VAR did not call the referee, which even outraged fans of Fla.

Fla, however, doesn’t have much time to celebrate the victory against Internacional. That’s because, this Tuesday (23), the team has one more challenge: the duel against Grêmio, in a late game in the second round of Brasileirão. The teams face off at 9 pm (GMT), at Arena do Grêmio, and Mengo needs the result to continue in the fight for the Brazilian title.

