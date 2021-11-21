Flamengo scores two goals in 10 minutes and beats Inter at Beira-Rio – 11/20/2021

Flamengo scored two goals in 10 minutes and beat Inter by 2-1, today (20), at Beira-Rio, in the 34th round of the Brasileirão. Gabigol and Andreas Pereira gave the victory to Fla. Taison scored the goal for the gauchos.

The result took Rubro-Negro to 66 points. In second place, the team is eight points behind the leader, Atlético-MG, who beat Juventude in the round. Inter has 47 and is in seventh.

Inter’s next game will be on Wednesday (24), against Fluminense. Flamengo plays before, on Tuesday (23), against Grêmio.

It went well: Gabigol scores early on

Gabigol was instrumental in opening the score for Flamengo. With a nice finish from outside the area, he beat Marcelo Lomba.

It was bad: Saravia gives space

Flamengo created a lot on the left side. Saravia, Inter’s right-back, gave space, especially in the second half.

David Luiz avoids Inter goal

Inter had just cashed in and were pressing for a draw in the opening stage. That’s when an Edenilson hit was defended by Diego Alves and offered to Patrick, who kicked hard. I would have entered if it weren’t for David Luiz who took off just before the ball crossed the line.

Inter’s game: Between failures and chances

Internacional started out failing a lot in defence. He left Gabigol free at least twice, missed the mark and conceded two goals. It could have been more. Afterwards, however, the team from Rio Grande do Sul started to find its way on the field and explore the spaces left by the rival. He got his goal in a counterattack and had a clear opportunity even in the initial stage avoided by David Luiz. Colorado pressed on in the final stage, but failed to score.

Flamengo’s game: Two goals in 10 minutes

Flamengo started well, scored two goals early and could have done more. Gabigol, from outside the area, and Andreas Pereira, after a great move, gave the Rio team an advantage with 10 minutes into the match. Then there were more chances to get more goals. But as they attacked, Renato Gaúcho’s team left spaces and also suffered. He narrowly missed a draw in the opening stage. In the second half, even though Inter pressured, the defense was solid.

Chronology

Gabigol opened the scoring for Flamengo with four minutes of play. Andreas Pereira completed a beautiful move and made the second at 10. But Taison added a discount for Inter at 40 minutes of the first stage.

Actions to combat racism

Before the game, Internacional organized an action to combat racism. The players entered the warm-up wearing a black shirt, and each one had a letter that, together, formed “Inter against racism”.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL 1 X 2 FLAMENGO

Date: 11/20/2021 (Saturday)

Local: Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio

Helpers: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior

VAR: Wagner Reway

yellow cards: Bruno Méndez, Moses (INT); Gabigol (FLA);

goals: Gabigol, Flamengo, at 4 minutes of the first half; Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, at 10 minutes into the second half; Taison, from Inter, in the 40th minute of the first half;

INTERNATIONAL

Marcelo Lomba; Saravia (Hector), Bruno Mendez, Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Lindoso, Rodrigo Dourado (Mauricio), Patrick (Gustavo Maia) and Edenilson; Taison and Palacios (Cadorini).

Technician: Diego Aguirre

FLAMENGO

Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís (Ramon); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro (Arrascaeta); Vitinho (Kenedy), Michael (Rodinei) and Gabriel Barbosa.

Technician: Renato Gaucho