Fluminense x América-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Fluminense and America-MG face off this Sunday, at 17:00 (GMT) at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship . Separated by a victory in the table with five games to go, the two teams are direct competitors for a spot in the Libertadores in 2022. But Coelho arrives at a better moment, without losing for three games, while Tricolor only won two of their last five clashes.

📊 TABLE POSITIONS: O Fluminense opened the round in 8th place with 45 points, four behind Fortaleza, last in the G-6. América-MG comes right behind, in 9th, with the same 45 points, but with one victory less in the tiebreaker criteria. Check out the complete Brasileirão table.

⚽ RETROSPECT: There is a balance in the general retrospective of the duel: there are 22 games with 8 wins for Fluminense, 8 draws and 6 wins for América-MG. In the Brazilian Championship, the small advantage is inverted: there were 13 matches with 5 victories for Coelho, 5 draws and 3 victories for Tricolor.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

With Luiz Henrique recovered from pain in his thigh, and with the return of Fred and Samuel Xavier after being suspended, coach Marcão gained more options to mount Fluminense in search of regularity in the final stretch of the championship. The tendency is for the trio to return to the team as a starter this Sunday. Gabriel Teixeira, meanwhile, remains out of combat after feeling his left thigh again.

Probable lineup of Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli (Nonato), Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista (Arias) and Fred.

Who is out: Lucca (suspended), Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Matheus Ferraz (right knee), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery)

Lucca (suspended), Gabriel Teixeira (left thigh), Matheus Ferraz (right knee), Ganso (arm surgery) and Hudson (knee surgery) Hanging: Fred, David Braz, Gabriel Teixeira, André, Danilo Brcelos, Arias, Marcos Seixas (physical trainer) and Marcão (coach)

América-MG – coach: Marquinhos Santos

Coelho’s coach won’t have any problems calling the team. With no suspension and with the holders out of the medical department, the tendency is to maintain the team that has been sending the field. The novelty for this match is the return of Fabrício Daniel’s relatives. The forward was out against Atlético-GO by technical option. The young Carlos Alberto, recovered from a muscular overload, is also back. The biggest absence is that of Rodolfo, who was also chosen by Marquinhos.

Probable lineup of América-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ale; Ademir, Zárate, Felipe Azevedo (Carlos Alberto).

Who is out: Eduardo e Berrio (medical department), Rodolfo (technical option)

Eduardo e Berrio (medical department), Rodolfo (technical option) Hanging: Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Zé Vitor, Eduardo, Marlon, Zé Ricardo, Ramon, Juninho Valoura, Mauro Zárate, Ademir and Carlos Alberto

Heber Roberto Lopes to referee the match at Maracanã