Gabriel Chapecó celebrates yet another Grêmio victory and ensures focus on upcoming games

Achieving an important victory in the fight to remain in the first division, Grêmio beat Chapecoense 3-1 on Saturday night. Up one position in the Brazilian Championship standings and adding three more points, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul reduced the distance from the first team outside the relegation zone.

At a press conference after the match, goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó revealed that he was thrilled with the presence of his family watching the game and relieved by Grêmio’s victory. Using the nickname on the shirt with his last name, the gremista archer explained that he used Grando on the shirt in honor of his father, who died in 2007.

“First time I come here to play. First time the whole family came to see it, I’m very happy”, he stated.

Born in Chapecó, Grêmio’s main goalkeeper in the match against the Santa Catarina interior team, thanked the affection he received from the stands and went to the fans to express his gratitude.

“I gave shirts and gloves to fans because I was once a fan. I went here a lot between 7 and 13 years old. Returning as a player is very rewarding”, he said.

Regarding the victory, goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó argued that the positive result did not take the players’ focus to the objective that is to take Grêmio out of the relegation zone.

“We work a lot, but sometimes things don’t happen. We got two straight wins for the first time, now we have to go on to win the next one”, he stressed.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA