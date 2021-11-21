Galo: Cuca explains Diego Costa’s departure and comments the crowd’s cry of ‘É champion’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



In the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship, an obsession for almost 50 years, Atlético won Juventude on Saturday (20), alongside more than 61 thousand fans who beat the attendance record in the history of Mineirão since its retirement. With the three points added at home, Galo reached 74 points and remains isolated at the top of the table.

The two goals in the victory against the team from Caxias do Sul were scored by striker Hulk, who resumed the artillery of the championship. But the entire team from Alvinegro had a good performance on the field, with an emphasis also on the center forward Diego Costa, who suffered the penalty that led to the first goal of the match.

However, Diego Costa was replaced by Cuca as soon as Galo opened the scoring, for the entry of defender Igor Rabello. At the press conference after the game, coach alvinegro explained why he decided to replace Diego Costa.

“The game, while it was 0-0, you can’t take the reference attacker out, because you won’t get the speed in this type of game. So at 0-0, Diego Costa would remain. With 1 to 0 in your favor, it completely changes the character of the game. I don’t need the reference anymore, I need the speed, because I’m going to call the opponent a little more. And that’s how the second goal happened, with Keno and Hulk. It’s an understanding of the game, which was based on the choice we made”, he stated.

Fans finally let out the cry of “It’s Champion”

After the victory, many Atleticans present at Gigante da Pampulha finally echoed the cry of “É champion”, which has been ‘guarded’ for many rounds. It was also possible to hear other manifestations, such as “O champion returned” and “Bicampeão”.

Also in the post-game interview, Cuca was asked about the matter by reporter Claudio Rezende, from Itatiaia Radio, and said that he respects the manifestation of the fans, who live with the expectation to celebrate the achievement, but reaffirmed that he will only celebrate the title when, in fact, the cup belongs to Atlético. The coach even made an analogy with a Formula 1 race.

“There was a little, it wasn’t the whole Mineirão. Anyone who wants to scream can scream. But that’s what I say, I’m not champion yet, we’re not champions yet. It’s like an F1 race, you’re on the last lap, and you’re ahead, with a good distance, but the race isn’t over yet. You won’t be champion until you hit the flag. I hope it comes soon and then we can scream”, he added.

