Gasoline is 21% more expensive in the country in the first weeks of November

In the first weeks of November, the average price of gasoline has already increased by 21%, with an average price being charged at R$6.914%. This is the seventh consecutive high if compared to the month of April, the last low period in which the price of fuel was rising to R$ 5,699 – this is what the latest survey of the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) points out. Ethanol also registered its seventh consecutive high compared to the same period, with an average value of R$ 5,795 and an increase of 27%.

“The data show that all Brazilian states showed an increase in the price of gasoline. As for ethanol, only Paraíba had a reduction. Considering the 70/30 methodology, in all the states of the Northeast, South and Southeast, gasoline is the most advantageous fuel for drivers”, explains Douglas Pina, Head of Urban Market at Edenred Brasil.

As well as in the first half of October, the most expensive gasoline in Brazil was sold in the Midwest region, with an average of R$ 7.054, after an increase of 7% compared to the close of October. Despite the lower average price of fuel, of BRL 6,767, the South had the highest percentage of increase compared to last month, reaching 8%. Ethanol, on the other hand, had the highest average in the South region, sold at R$ 6.209 at the pumps. The Midwest, even with the 10% increase, had the cheapest liter, sold at an average of R$ 5,656.

Most expensive gasoline in the country

In the analysis by state, Rio de Janeiro had the most expensive gasoline in the country, with an average value of BRL 7.322, an increase of 6.81%. The lowest average price of the fuel was sold in the State of São Paulo, with a value of R$ 6,430, even with an increase of 7%.

already the greater increase in gasoline in the first days of the month was identified in the State of Roraima, from R$6.230 to R$6.806, an increase of 9.25% compared to the closing of October. There was no reduction in the price of gasoline in any state.

Ethanol had the highest average value per liter in Rio Grande do Sul, at BRL 6.886, and the cheapest was sold in Paraíba, at BRL 5.138. In São Paulo, the posts registered the most significant advance in the country, from 12.75%, from R$4.684 to R$5.281. While in Paraíba the average value dropped 0.04%, with a liter at R$5.138 compared to R$5.140 at the close of October. In Sergipe there was also a drop in price (0.02%), with the value of R$5.815 dropping to R$5.814.

The IPTL is a fuel price index based on fueling carried out at 21 thousand accredited Ticket Log stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in all, with an average of eight transactions per second.