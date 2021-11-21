Geisy Arruda in transparent clothes ends up showing intimate parts and drives internet users crazy

Top Stories

Which credit score is ideal for getting a loan? check out

geisy arruda caught the attention of netizens this week on his Instagram. The reason? It was because the digital influencer ended up posting a video with a transparent outfit and unintentionally showed what she shouldn’t. Thus, netizens went wild and wasted no time commenting on Geisy’s record. In the caption she insisted on promoting her book.

“Don’t put out my fire… Burn with me…” Heart with fire Who already bought my book of erotic stories? Full of spicy and naughty stories? And exclusive photos?”, wrote Geisy Arruda. “You’re very hot, I’m sorry I’m so bold, but if you are”, said an internet user, “Focus without zoom, right, beautiful and wonderful woman”, commented another internet user in the influencer’s video.

❤️‍🔥 Don’t put out my fire… Burn with me…” ❤️‍🔥 Who out there has already bought my book of erotic stories? Full of spicy and naughty stories? And exclusive photos? https://t.co/zq0CCiP3uS pic.twitter.com/enzrDNr4zA — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) November 18, 2021

Geisy Arruda comments on Rico Melquiades’ jacket

Like all Brazilians, geisy arruda used his Twitter this week to comment on Rico Melquiades’ coat. For those who don’t know, Dayane Melo ended up tearing Alagoano’s coat with a knife, and everyone was waiting for him to find out.

“Update me on the gossip, the @RicoMelquiades Did you find the jacket, Valentina played dumb and will it leak today because of it? Who goes out today?”, wrote Geisy. “The entertainment of the Brazilian people is a torn jacket. What stage have we reached, colleagues.”, continued, “So much chest to rip the coat, now it’s 3 days for someone to find the courage to assume the BO Honestly. Entertainment cut in half.”, it ended.

