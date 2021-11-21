Geraldo Luís appears in hospital and worries fans: ‘I went through a scare’

Geraldo Luís used social media, this Saturday, November 20, to tell fans that he felt sick and had to be hospitalized in a hurry.

The Record TV presenter published photos in which he appeared at the hospital and told what happened.

“Now everything is fine ! Yesterday I was scared because I had a small pain in my chest followed by a malaise that I had been feeling all week. I went to the Vila Nova Star hospital where I was promptly assisted by my doctor and her team. I underwent several tests and a cardiac catheterization, which diagnosed obstructive fatty plaques in the arteries of my heart. (coronary). My diabetes a few weeks ago was out of control, and everyone knows how careful I am. My blood pressure during the week was also high. According to the medical team, it was defined that treatment now follows with doctors and some necessary changes in lifestyle habits. I’m already home and fine. Life that goes on and once more GOD saving me. Thanks to my son who always remains my ground at these very important times”, he wrote.

MAIN NEWS

The Farm 13: Dayane Mello Apologizes to Rico for Ripping Jacket

Vera Fischer appears naked and raises the temperature: ‘Sexy and perfect’

Farm 13: Valentina Francavilla leaves rural reality