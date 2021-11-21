Geraldo Luís undergoes catheterization after experiencing chest pain – Entertainment

Geraldo Luís was using social media to tell followers that he underwent a catheterization last Friday (19) after feeling chest pains and feeling unwell. On Instagram, the presenter of Morning General Balance, gives Record TV, shared photos of him with the medical team and informed that from now on he will need to change some habits for the sake of health.

“Now everything is fine! Yesterday I was scared, as I had a small pain in my chest, followed by a malaise that I had been feeling all week. I went to the Vila Nova Star hospital where I was promptly assisted by my doctor @draludhmilahajjar and her team @drastephanie.rizk”, he began.

“I underwent several tests and a cardiac catheterization, which diagnosed obstructive fatty plaques in the arteries of my heart. My diabetes a few weeks ago was out of control, and everyone knows how careful I am. My blood pressure during the week was also high. According to the medical team, it was defined that the treatment now follows with doctors and some necessary changes in lifestyle habits,” he said.

And it ended. “I’m already at home and well. Life goes on and once again God is saving me. Thank you to my son who always remains as my ground at these very important times”, concluded the communicator.