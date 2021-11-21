Geraldo Lus appears in hospital and scares fans – Famous

Geraldo Lus (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Geraldo Lus



used social media, this Saturday (11/20), to reveal to fans that he felt sick last Friday (11/19) and had to be rushed to hospital to undergo cardiac catheterization.

the presenter of



Record TV



posted a series of photos on



Instagram



on this Saturday (11/20), when he appears at the hospital, however, he reinforced that despite the scare, “now everything is fine”.



Geraldo



he was already discharged and is at home.

“Yesterday I was scared because I had a small pain in my chest, followed by a malaise that I had been feeling all week. I went to the Vila Nova Star hospital where I was promptly treated by my doctor and her team. I underwent several exams and one cardiac catheterization, which diagnosed obstructive fatty plaques in the arteries of my heart (coronary arteries)”, he stated.

“My diabetes a few weeks ago was out of control, and everyone knows about the care I have. My blood pressure during the week was also high. According to the medical team, it was decided that treatment now continues with doctors and some necessary changes in lifestyle habits ” declared the journalist .

“I’m already at home and well. Life goes on and once again God is saving me. Thank you to my son who always remains my ground at these important times,” he concluded.

In the comments tab, celebrities, friends and fans will wish a prompt recovery for the communicator. “Friend, out ef!” wrote a follower. “What a scare! Be well,” fired another. “Everything will be fine, Geraldo,” said a third. “Thank God everything went well! Long life friend”, reinforced an admirer. “It’s all worked out. God is in control. Take care,” asked a netizen.

Check it out below:

Covid-19



Geraldo Lus



he stayed in hospital for 22 days with the new



coronavirus



, fighting the disease and its complications. Even the communicator had 70% of his lungs compromised.

After being released from the hospital and winning the



Covid-19



, the presenter decided to make an important reflection on the web.

“And life… God gave me a new chance. A new life. A ‘calling’ at the end of a tunnel, a light that brought me back. These images reveal the power and divine mercy upon us. which are boulders that I take out one by one with my hands every day,” he began.

“Why did I come back? Why did I go through all this? Because I had to go through, come back to tell. A survivor of a virus that still insists on humanity. We also have to be vaccinated by love. Today I need little. The big change soon. My being announced, after all, life is now. Taking advantage of time is given a wisdom of gratitude. This is not a TBT. On the contrary: it was a beautiful miracle act of Jesus in me.” Geraldo Lus

“From the 85% of a lung taken, which is now clean, I breathe new life. In me the courage I didn’t have before. To those who go through this today, calm and faith. God’s breath continues,” he concluded.