Globo ‘takes’ Brazilians out of the depression of a pandemic, remembering that “More Life is Better”

Next Monday (22), Globo premieres its 7pm soap opera, Quem Mais Vida Melhor, almost two years after not having the first episode of an unprecedented soap opera due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The plot, signed by Mauro Wilson, with artistic direction by Allan Fiterman, will have as protagonists Giovanna Antonelli, Vladimir Brichta, Mateus Solano and Valentina Herszage.

The telenovela that gave Globo a lot of headaches and was even compared to a film that has already had several versions in the US, premieres with the obligation of trying to give new directions for the audience for the channel, which has been facing an almost unprecedented crisis. at practically all times, when it comes to Ibope.

The novel starts from a very unusual premise. The quartet of protagonists will be on a flight that will end up in an accident and the four will die. But when they meet Death, they will discover that there has been a failure and, because of that, they will have the chance to return to Earth. It turns out that one of them had to die, in fact, and when this year ends, the person chosen will die, but none of them will know who is marked for death.

The More Life the Better and Music

And to compose the story of the protagonists, the direction bet on the music, that is, each of the four characters will be rocked by a musical rhythm. “We divided these universes into musical genres to make it even easier for the viewer to identify when they are in the world of each one of them”, reveals the plot director, already anticipating how the style will be.

“At the opening of the novel, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, recorded by the St. Petersburg Orchestra for the novel, had its first movement divided into four parts. Each part is equivalent to a protagonist, with its respective genre. It begins in erudite, part of Guilherme, cuts to rock, which is Flavia, goes to samba, which is Neném, and ends in pop, which is Paula. With 15 seconds in each genre, in the opening”, explains Ricardo Leão, who signs the musical production of the telenovela, alongside Daniel Tauszig”, he says.

Who’s Who in The More Life the Better

Baby (Vladimir Brichta)

Former idol of Flamengo and the Brazilian national team, with passages for teams in Europe, he tries to resume his career as a football player. The routine of late nights and drinking contributed to the decline of his physical condition and consequent early retirement from the lawns. Financial problems forced him to move back in with his mother and he will end up on the fateful crashed flight.

From there, he will be involved with the character played by Giovanna Antonelli, who will try to turn him into a star, but the two will not resist each other’s charms, although they swear standing together that they are completely different and that they would never be together.

Paula (Giovanna Antonelli)

Ambitious, she doesn’t reveal even under threat the stories of her past. She quickly climbed onto Terrace Cosmetic, especially after she married the company’s president. As soon as her husband died, she took over at Terrare and soon became a fast-paced, competent, bossy mega-entrepreneur, the kind who loves to be hated by her own employees.

It turns out that she was at the height of her arrogance and her way more and more distant from her origins, when the plane crash reminded her of who she really was. But back, he’ll have to fight his main enemy and, at the same time, try to resist the temptation to fall in love with Neném.

William (Matthew Solano)

Renowned surgeon, elected for the third time the best in the country, he is the heir of a wealthy family. He is an only child and has always been very protected, so he became a spoiled and arrogant adult. There is a crisis in the marriage with his wife, who is a former international model and has a distant relationship with her son.

When the accident happens and he discovers, directly from God, that he has gained a second chance in life, he will try to have fewer attacks of jealousy with his wife and will seek at all costs to reconnect with his son, to be the father he never was, but who is sure have conditions.

Flávia (Valentina Herszage)

Raised by the father, after the wife abandoned husband and daughter after giving birth, she does not tolerate her stepmother. She’s a pole dancer, she’ll end up feeling bad when she accepts to participate in a coup that could change the course of her life forever. In addition to dancing, she sings well. Despite his artistic gifts, he also has an enormous talent for getting into trouble.

She will be, by sheer bad luck or fate, on the flight and will suffer an air accident that will change her life, bringing an unlikely complicity with the other protagonists of the plot and who, on normal days, would never even look at her.

Nedda (Elizabeth Savella)

A strong and haughty matriarch, she is the heart of the family. He loves his son, Baby above all else. Hairdresser with a handful, named after her son to her traditional beauty salon, located in Tijuca, the Neném Coiffeur. With his son’s financial crisis, he hugged his daughters-in-law Jandira (Micheli Machado) and Betina (Carol Garcia) as if they were his daughters.

She is also crazy about her granddaughters: Martina (Agnes Brichta) and Bianca (Sara Vidal). Despite her mature beauty, she is deeply saddened by the disappearance of her husband, Edson (Stepan Nercessian), but still dreams of his return. He also suffers for his youngest son, Roni (Felipe Abib), who is in prison. She is responsible for transforming everyone in the family into devotees of Saint Judas Thaddeus.

Osvaldo (Marcos Caruso)

Neném’s agent is a kind of second father for the player, since the biological parent himself left the family. He never married, lives dedicated to the athlete’s family and cultivates a platonic passion for Dona Nedda.

With great effort, he manages to declare himself, but until he opens his heart to her, he is harassed by Tetê (Zezeh Barbosa), who goes after him with her unconventional weapons of seduction.

Rose (Barbara Colen)

A former international model, she stopped working at Guilherme’s request as soon as she became pregnant with Antônio (Matheus Abreu). Despite his son’s rebellion, he manages to establish a more trusting relationship with him, better than the one he has with his father. Sophisticated and traveled, she had a life of luxury thanks to her marriage, but carries an unresolved love.

While parading in Europe, he met and lived an overwhelming passion with Neném, but that also didn’t last long, due to the bohemian life he led. When they parted, she met Guilherme again, who soon asked her to marry him. The reunion with the ace happens in the most unexpected way possible: he and her husband survive a plane crash.

Carmen (Julia Lemmertz)

President of Wollinger Comésticos, he dreams of ending the empire of Paula, his greatest rival and whom he blames for the death of the great love of his life, Celso Terrare (Cândido Damm). It is a volcano on the verge of eruption, while not destroying its archrival, whose routine he watches from his own room, with the use of binoculars. A tactic that Paula repeats on the other side of the imaginary trench created between them.

Gabriel (Caio Manhete) is the son of his first marriage. The first of many. She maintains a case of pure interest with Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), as she is not too concerned with paying attention to her husbands, but only to her private war.