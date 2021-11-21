Grêmio wins Chapecoense and renews hope of staying in Serie A – 11/20/2021

Grêmio beat Chapecoense 3-1, today (20), at Arena Condá, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The result, won with goals from Lucas Silva, Thiago Santos and Laércio, against, keeps alive the hope of avoiding relegation. Cortez, against, scored Chape’s goal.

Now with 35 points, the team from Rio Grande do Sul is four behind the first outside the relegation zone. The Tricolor has five games to go. Chape, with 15 points, is already mathematically relegated.

Chapecoense returns to the field next Friday (26) to face Atlético-GO. Grêmio plays before, on Tuesday (23), against Flamengo.

It went well: Lucas Silva dominates the midfield

Lucas Silva not only scored the first goal of the game, but was also instrumental in dominating midfield actions.

Bad: João Paulo misses on Grêmio’s goal

Goalkeeper João Paulo failed to finish from outside Lucas Silva’s area. He even bounced on the ball but couldn’t defend it.

back and with a new name

Gabriel Chapecó returned from the national team as a starter. After being called up by Tite, the goalkeeper resumed the post he had left with Brenno. The only change was the name it will be called by. On his initiative, in honor of his father, Marcelo Grando, who died in 2007, he will be renamed Gabriel Grando.

Chapecoense’s game: Team already thinking about 2022

Already relegated to Série B, Chapecoense entered the field with an eye on next season. Players with contracts ending and who will not stay with the club next year were not even used. On the field, the posture was very low, with practically the entire team behind throughout the game.

Grêmio’s game: Domination in search of the goal

Grêmio dominated the match. With a more offensive and interested posture than the opponent, he exchanged passes in search of space for a better conclusion. He had difficulties during a good part of the match, but he ended up finding the way very insistently.

Chronology

Lucas Silva opened the scoring for Grêmio in the 38th minute of the first half. Thiago Santos extended the trip from Rio Grande do Sul to 14 minutes of the final stage. Cortez scored against and Chapecoense added a discount on the 31st of the second half. But Laércio, from Chape, also scored against and defined the score four minutes later.

No tickets sold

As the Grêmio fans are punished, Chapecoense chose to cancel the sale of tickets for the game, fearing that Tricolor fans would infiltrate the venues to follow the match. Only Chape partners were present. Still, according to the Sportv, three fans were removed from the stadium at half-time because they celebrated Grêmio’s first goal.

DATASHEET

CHAPECOENSE 1 X 3 GRÁMIO

Date: 11/20/2021 (Saturday)

Local: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC).

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marque

Helpers: Bruno Boschilia and Ivan Carlos Bohn

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira

yellow cards: Anderson Leite (CHA); Cortez (GRE);

goals: Lucas Silva, from Grêmio, 38 minutes into the first half; Thiago Santos, from Grêmio, in the 14th minute of the second half; Cortez, from Grêmio, against, in the 31st minute of the second half; Laércio, from Chape, against, 35 minutes into the second half;

CHAPECOENSE

John Paul; Ezequiel, Laertius, Ignacio and Busanello; Anderson Leite, Moisés Ribeiro (Bruno Silva), Ronei (Renê Júnior) and Mike (Rodriginho); Kaio Nunes (Lima) and Henrique Almeida (Geuvânio).

Technician: Felipe Endres

GUILD

Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Vanderson), Kannemann, Geromel and Cortez; Lucas Silva, Campaz (Bobsin) and Thiago Santos (Villasanti); Ferreira, Jhonata Robert (Alisson) and Diego Souza (Borja).

Technician: Vagner Mancini