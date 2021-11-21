Group had a monopoly of content in the elections – Época Negócios

+



(Photo: REUTERS)

During the 2018 Brazilian elections, a small group of accounts and pages monopolized the production of political content on Facebook. According to internal documents from Mark Zuckerberg’s company obtained by state, the country suffered from the action of the so-called “superproducers”, users who publish a high volume of content – in the archives, Brazil is cited as “the most recent great democracy to face a frightening eruption of disinformation and hatred on Facebook”. The information appears in “Facebook Papers”, a package of company documents leaked to an international consortium of vehicles, including state, New York Times, Guardian and le monde.

The files were also provided to Congress by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who collected internal Facebook polls when she resigned.

One of the 28-page documents has an internal publication dated October 13, 2018, in which company researchers discuss problems related to elections in different countries – in the file, there is a topic called “lessons learned in Brazil”.

The company says that on October 7 of that year, the day of the first round of the country’s presidential elections, 18.4 million political publications were created by 6.7 million profiles or pages on the platform. However, 35% of this material was published by just 3% of accounts – that is, 6.4 million political posts were generated by just 201,000 accounts. According to the document, 74 million different people were exposed to the materials, generating 2.74 billion views.

Facebook researchers calculate that accounts that monopolized content production received 28% of those views, or 767.2 million. But the concentration may have been greater. “My analysis does not take into account propagation, a practice in which several coordinated users post or reshare the same content (but creating different posts),” says one researcher. “An analysis looking at patterns of content diffusion would likely reveal more concentration.”

The report deals with the role of “superproducers” of political content, accounts that go beyond the limits of what would be intense “regular” engagement on the platform, gaining disproportionate influence in the political conversation. A true and democratic public public, everyone involved must be able to make a contribution to the political conversation. But not all political subjects are equal in their ability to invest in the conversation”, says another part of the research.

The concentration of content production is not just a Facebook phenomenon – the practice is pointed out in several social networks, such as Twitter. However, the problem is more serious when there is a monopoly of political content, says one researcher. “If you win (in producing) non-political content, you earn a little more money. If you win (in producing) political content, you control the entity that holds the monopoly on violence (Ex: State).”

CONNECTION. According to the document, the superproducers have different motivations: they can be people deeply committed to their ideology, mercenary “spammers” (people paid to exhaustively replicate the message), agents of foreign influence or “a little bit of everything”.

Facebook speculates that the work could have two origins: some would be paid by political agents, while others would post because they firmly believe in their ideologies. that the problem can happen in network. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a network (of malicious actors) that connect operations in the Philippines, Myanmar, Brazil and Macedonia. It’s a globalized field,” says an official in July 2018.

In the global comparison, Brazil is among the countries with the highest level of performance of “super producers”. In the document, the company highlights the strength of the mechanism in Brazil and in Latin American and African countries. “Established European democracies, as well as Australia, Canada and South Africa, appear relatively healthy by this (map) metric,” the file says.

ACTIONS. The files also show employees discussing ways to solve the problem. One of the fixes would be a “sharing brake” applied to the news feed’s rating. It appears to be a mechanism later released by the company. In response to the report, Facebook says: “Over the years, we’ve taken steps to reduce potentially harmful content. That’s why we stopped recommending civic and political groups.”

About the 2018 elections, Facebook claims that it has done extensive work to improve the platform. Among the measures would be prevention of the circulation of disinformation, changes in the transparency of advertisements, increased transparency of pages and proactive work with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of Brazil and with the Regional Electoral Courts.