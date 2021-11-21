GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition starts receiving fixes on consoles

At least the rain in GTA San Andreas has been fixed

Soon after apologizing, Rockstar started releasing updates for the different versions of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The three games received general and also specific improvements. of each of them. Updates arrived only for consoles and PC was left out, according to Rockstar. An important fix was the famous rain, but only in San Andreas. Check out the general improvements below:

General fixes in all three games

Location problems

lack of collisions

holes in the map

Incorrect or wrong textures

camera crossing objects

Incorrect subtitles being shown

Incorrect help texts being shown

objects in wrong places

Problems with characters in cutscenes

Delayed, repeated or skipped speeches

As for the specific improvements of each of the games, the list goes far. The least affected, according to the list of improvements, is GTA Vice City, which has 12 specific fixes. Fixed camera issues when driving at high speed, GPS issues, Nintendo Switch version specific bugs, bugs during cutscenes.

GTA 3 has 14 fixes on the list. Fixes in this game range from camera issues during cutscenes, faulty GPS, crashes happening when starting a specific mission, non-animated characters during cutscenes, among several other fixes.



GTA San Andreas was the most affected and received 25 specific fixes. As stated above, rain has been fixed, specific issues that impede progress in certain missions, issues with camera placement in cutscenes, fixes for some characters, crosshair sensitivity, among many other fixes.

Many problems occurred in all three games, such as problematic GPS sending to the wrong places or tracing unnecessary paths, problematic camera during cutscenes, wrong messages and subtitles, crashes in missions preventing progress. Anyway, the fixes arrive almost 10 days after the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. You can check the entire list of fixes in full (in English) here in the official Rockstar publication.

Source: Rockstar