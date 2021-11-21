Gucci House | Cast and director comment on Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani

It’s just a few days before the premiere of Gucci house in Brazil, a film by Ridley Scott that tells the story of the scandal of the Gucci family. The film is inspired by the book Casa Gucci: A Story of Glamour, Greed, Madness and Death, by Sara Gay Forden, focusing on Patrizia Reggiani (Lady gaga), who ordered the death of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was director of the Italian brand.

While opening day doesn’t arrive, Universal Pictures has released a video with a brief interview with the main cast and director, who talk about Lady Gaga’s performance in production. Scott says when he saw the singer in a star is born, a film that highlighted the artist’s acting career, found that she is “a real engine of creativity”.

Image: Disclosure/Universal Pictures

The cast also doesn’t skimp on the singer. “Lady Gaga brings a certain unpredictability,” says Jared Leto, who plays Paolo Gucci in the film. “And that’s exciting because you don’t really know what to expect,” adds the actor, who also has a career in music. Gaga says the movie will show a person who is on edge. “When Patrizia meets Maurizio Gucci, there is a strong attraction”, says the actress about the intense relationship between the couple.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Check out the video:

Also in the cast are Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, Roberto Bentivegna and Jeremy Irons, and the script was directed by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna. Gucci house premieres in Brazilian cinemas on November 25th.