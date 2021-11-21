Gunfire leaves 1 dead and 4 wounded in Jerusalem’s Old City | World

One Israeli died and four were wounded in a gunfire near the entrance to a holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday (21).
The attacker, a 42-year-old Palestinian living in East Jerusalem, was killed by police.
The victim is a 30-year-old man and among the wounded are two police officers.
The attack took place near the entrance to the Esplanade of the Mosques, a sanctuary known by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary (see below).
The Esplanade of Mosques occupies 14 hectares in the elevated part of the Old City of Jerusalem, in the eastern part of the city, in the Palestinian sector that was occupied and annexed by Israel in 1967.
East Jerusalem is claimed by the Arabs as the future capital of Palestine.
People hold Hamas flags on May 7, 2021 in front of the Dome of the Rock on the Esplanade of Mosques in Jerusalem’s Old City — Photo: Ammar Awad/Reuters
The site is called by Muslims Al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and is home to the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa (The Far) mosque.
According to Muslim tradition, Muhammad visited the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock rises above the place where the prophet would have ascended into heaven.
The esplanade is the third holiest site in Islam, after the Grand Mosque of Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
Called by Jews the Har HaBayit (Temple Mount), the Esplanade of Mosques is Judaism’s holiest site.
Most of the faithful do not enter the place because the rabbinate prohibits access, fearing that they will step on and desecrate the sacred place.
The esplanade began to be built in the 7th century, after the seizure of Jerusalem by the Caliph Omar, and was built on the site where the Jewish temple was destroyed by the Romans in the year 70.
The only vestige of the temple is the Wailing Wall, on the outside wall of the esplanade.
Jews pray separately at the Wailing Wall in March 2020, at the start of the new coronavirus pandemic after a measure that banned gatherings of more than 10 people in Israel — Photo: Mahmoud Illean/AP