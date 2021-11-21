Gunman kills one and leaves four wounded in Jerusalem’s Old City – International

An armed man killed one person and left four other wounds before being shot dead by the Israeli security force near the entrance to a sacred site in the Jerusalem Old City, this Sunday, 21, as reported by the police of Israel. According to the police, the shooter was a Palestinian.

Police said the attack took place near the entrance to a shrine contested by Jews, who call it the temple mount, and Muslims, who know the place as Noble Sanctuary. Violence around the sacred space has sparked earlier clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.

Law enforcement authorities also said the shooter was a Palestinian, resident of East Jerusalem, in his 40s. The Minister of Public Security, Omer Bar Lev, told reporters that the man was a member of the political arm of the Hamas militant group and that his wife had left the country three days earlier.

Without claiming responsibility for the attack, Hamas praised the sniper, calling the incident a “heroic operation”. “The resistance of our people will remain legitimate by all means and tools against the Zionist occupiers until our goals are achieved and the occupation is expelled from our sacred sites and all our lands,” said the spokesperson Abdel Latif al-Qanou.

On Twitter, the European Union ambassador to Israel, Dimiter Tzanchev, said his thoughts were “with the victims of the cowardly attack on the Old City of Jerusalem” and condemned the attack. “Violence is never the answer.”

The incident was the second of its kind at the scene in recent days. On Wednesday 17, a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager was gunned down after stabbing two Israeli policemen.