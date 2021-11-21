Gustavo Gómez posted photo with Weverton after discussion

Defender Gustavo Gómez used Social Media to reassure the crowd about the discussion with goalkeeper Weverton during the defeat by Fortaleza. The two players fell out after the goal of the northeastern team, and needed to be contained by teammates.

Weverton is the ninth goalkeeper who most wore the shirt of Palmeiras. PHOTO: Cesar Greco

In the post-match interview, the Paraguayan explained the reason for the confusion involving the two idols in the crowd. He also took the opportunity to ensure that he and the goalkeeper were resolved, during the break of the match.

“It was a game play. I approached to talk to Abel, Weverton didn’t see it. These are things that happen and everything is fine. It shows that the team is connected and we always want to seek victory. It happens,” said the defender.

The shirt 15 used his Instagram account to post a photo next to the archer. In the post, Gustavo emphasizes his friendship with Weverton, addressing him as “brother”. The photo was taken on the plane in which the alviverde delegation returned to São Paulo.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted. But we have a lot ahead of us! In victories, defeats and even fights. We are together, brother”, wrote Gómez.

Both athletes became idols of the Palmeiras fans. They reached the green in 2018, Weverton in the beginning and Gustavo in the middle of the season. With the shirt of Palmeiras won a Brazilian Championship (2018), a Paulista (2020), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Libertadores (2020). In addition to helping Verdão reach another final of the continental tournament, which will be decided on the next 27th in Uruguay, against Flamengo.