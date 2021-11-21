Halo Infinite campaign is compared to 2020 version on video

Infinite Halo is one of the most anticipated games on Xbox since the Series X announcement. The campaign reveal video that came out in 2020 generated many controversial reactions, but the work done to bring the game up to the expectations of its players seems to have borne fruit. Check the comparison to reach your own conclusions:

The video above was made by Game Informer, who had the chance to pre-play the same phase shown in the campaign trailer video we saw last year. Apparently, the site didn’t have a lot of control over how many times it could replay the level, because they didn’t try to replicate the moves we see in the trailer, which makes the comparison a little bit difficult. But the cutscenes obviously can be compared side by side perfectly.

In addition to changes in textures and special effects, you can see that the work has changed a lot in lighting aesthetics, making the game clearer and sharper for its final release.

A change that doesn’t have much to do with technique and is just an option for the developers, is that in the end the hologram talking to the Master Chief no longer has a transition to the real world, remaining in the form of a hologram. It was a stylistic feature that was perhaps sacrificed for anyone to mistake for a teleporter or something.

Infinite Halo arrives on PC and Xbox on December 8th.