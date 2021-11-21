Hamilton charges FIA and says “rules are unclear.” Verstappen retorts

Rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton disagreed about the lack of clarity in F1 rules (Photo: Florent Gooden/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

The controversial decision of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) race direction for Formula 1 to maintain the non-punishment of Max Verstappen after rejecting Mercedes’ review request on the incident between the Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton at the San GP Paulo was discussed at the press conference of the first three placed in the classification of the GP of Qatar this Saturday night (20). Lewis Hamilton criticized the entity’s lack of consistency about different interpretations for similar incidents and complained about unclear rules. On the other hand, Verstappen understands that everything was cleared up after Michael Masi’s briefing with the pilots last Friday.

“Not. It’s not clear”, cried the seven-time world champion. “Every pilot, I think, except for Max, just hoped to have greater clarity. Most of the pilots asked for clarity, but it is not very clear”, he complained.

“So yes, it’s still not clear what the limits of the track are. Clearly it’s not the white line anymore, so when overtaking, let’s move on…”, said the Qatar GP pole-position, suggesting what many riders have said in the paddock in recent days, that the FIA ​​decision opens up a prospect of ‘released general’ in track disputes.

FIA decision was the theme of the pilots’ press conference this Saturday in Qatar (Photo: Florent Gooden/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The fact is that, in Hamilton’s view, insecurity about the application of the rules and possible punishments is a bad thing for Formula 1 because it brings a backdrop of uncertainty. “We just ask for consistency. So if it’s the same as the last race, it should be the same for all of us in these scenarios and that’s fine,” he suggested.

Bottas was not as assertive as Hamilton, but he also sees a perspective that everything is allowed after not punishing Verstappen for opening his trajectory too far around the Descent do Lago turn to prevent Hamilton overtaking on lap 48 at Interlagos .

“It’s clear that if an incident similar to the one in Brazil happens, then it’s ok. But obviously it’s always a fine line, but consistency is also the key to knowing exactly [o que pode ou não]. I don’t think we have an explanation of what we really can and cannot do,” he stressed.

“So I mean that every pass and every position defense is different, so I’m sure they [comissários] they always try to do their best by giving the best punishments, or not at all. I don’t think it will change anything, let’s go ahead, and at least we know that what Lewis and Max had in Brazil is ok. It’s good to know that”, he added.

On the other hand, Verstappen retorted and said that you cannot always expect equal decisions for incidents of a similar nature because the commissioners, in the end, are also different and can assess similar situations differently.

“Everyone is different, right? And everyone has their own way of running, defending and overtaking, and of course it’s also very difficult for the FIA ​​to put everyone on the same level. Of course, they decide, but each driver has a different opinion. So I think yesterday was all about sharing your views and then the FIA ​​explaining their process behind that,” he commented.

In Verstappen’s opinion, the briefing of the race direction with the pilots was, yes, something enlightening. “I think we’ve come a long way and it was a very long briefing. So, yes, I think in the end it was very clear”, reported the championship leader.

Hamilton, on the other hand, responded and reinforced his opinion. “It’s not clear, like I said. They said it will be different with different stewards. If we had the same ones as last week, this week would be one way, so let’s see,” he concluded.

