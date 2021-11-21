HB20 and Crete owners get “Black Week” bonuses; understand

Owners of vehicles on the HB20 and Crete lines will have discounts on services (Photo: Divulgation/Hyundai)

She is coming! Black Friday 2021 is very close and some companies linked to the automotive sector are already disclosing their promotions. THE Hyundai, for example, announced that it will offer special bonuses on maintenance services. The “Hyundai Black Week After Sales” will start next week and will benefit HB20 and Crete vehicle owners throughout Brazil.

This year’s Black Friday will be held next Friday. But the South Korean brand’s promotions will start sooner. She says they will be a week long. That is, she will start next Monday (22/11) and will run until the 27th of this month (Saturday). And this could be a good opportunity for the owners of the South Korean automaker’s cars built here. That’s because they gained exclusive benefits.

Until the last Saturday of this month, the value of labor for all services will be 5% smaller. It does not stop there. We all know that periodic reviews are very important. People who perform this service during the “Hyundai Black Week After Sales” they will also gain the fuel filter. Remember that these reviews have fixed prices. More news will be disclosed on the brand’s social networks.

“This is the first time we’ve hitched a ride on the concept of Black Friday, a date long awaited by special promotions. The initiative, which lasts a whole week, will be another opportunity to enhance the relationship between consumers and the network of dealerships throughout the country, in addition to encouraging owners to have their cars checked before year-end trips and vacations.” says Angel Martinez, commercial vice president of Hyundai Motor Brasil and Hyundai Motor Central and South America, in a statement.

This promotion will be valid only for owners of all models of the HB20 and Crete lines. The brand has two cars among the best sellers in the country today. According to data from Fenabrave, they had 52,622 (Crete) and 72,989 units (HB20 hatch) registered until the month of October, respectively. Drivers will be able to schedule services at any of the more than 220 brand stores in Brazil. It is possible to make an appointment through the Internet.

Other promotions

It won’t just be Hyundai that will carry out promotions in the coming days. Several brands are taking advantage of the Black Friday 2021 to offer discounts on products and services. THE citron, for example, is offering special conditions when purchasing the C4 Cactus. Until the next 23rd, buyers can find all vehicle versions with special prices, financing offers and vehicles ready for delivery.

Highlight for the model Live Auto. During “Black Week Citroën”, this model will be costing BRL 94,990. Already special version X-SERIES will be leaving by BRL 99,990. The brand emphasizes that these prices are valid for purchases through e-commerce. For more information, just access the brand’s website.

Another very important company in the sector that will be carrying out Black Friday promotions is Dunlop. This is one of the biggest tire manufacturers in the world. Throughout November, for example, she is offering free shipping to those who use her online store to buy tires for automobiles, SUVs and pickup trucks. Not to mention between the 26th and 28th, the company will carry out some promotions.

Want to know more about Black Friday deals. See this article produced by the Garagem360 team on the subject here.