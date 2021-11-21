Heart problems force Aguero to retire at age 33, says journalist

Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero will retire for health reasons. Information about the boots being hung was reported by Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

According to the news, the 33-year-old player is expected to give a press conference to make public the end of his career in the fields. So far, Aguero has not commented on the matter.

At the end of last month, the forward had an arrhythmia, in the middle of the game against Alavés, in the Spanish Championship. During the match, he got sick and left the field, indicating discomfort with his hand on his chest.

The Catalan had announced that the player would be sidelined for three months, but, by the looks of it, the outlook has changed. After the incident, Aguero underwent a battery of tests while he was hospitalized and, given the seriousness of the results, he will be forced to retire early.