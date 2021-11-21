“He [ministro General Heleno] asked to stop hitting the press and Maia and redirect all efforts against the STF,” she told the vehicle.| Photo: Twitter Reproduction

Activist Sara Winter, 29, said in an interview with “Istoé” published on November 19 that she was receiving orders from the chief minister of the Office of Institutional Security of the Presidency of the Republic, Augusto Heleno, and other members of the Planalto to attack the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“He [ministro General Heleno] asked to stop hitting the press and Maia and redirect all efforts against the STF,” she told the vehicle.

The activist also stated that congressmen Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), Sergeant Fahur (PSL-PR) and Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) were part of the organization of the “300’s camp” , held at Praça dos Três Poderes, Brasília, in May 2020. “She gave in adviser Evandro Araújo and assigned a lawyer from her office to follow up on meetings with the Federal District’s Security Secretariat,” said Sara referring to deputy Bia Kicis .

“There is no longer any way to defend Bolsonaro. But if he asks the Pocketnaristas to eat shit, people will eat it,” he told “Istoé”. “I’m afraid of the left, I’m afraid of a fanatic and I’m afraid of the government. In January I announced that I was going to tell everything I knew about pocketbookism. Planalto freaked out and held a ministerial meeting. Damares was called. I didn’t know what. they were so afraid of what I might make public.”