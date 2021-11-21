Hulk’s Dad goes wild with great goal and video goes viral; watch

Credit: TV Galo

Atletico’s main player this season, Hulk was ‘the guy’ in the 2-0 victory over Juventude, in a match held this Saturday at Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the stands, Hulk’s father, Mr. Gilvan, was thrilled with his son’s bright night.

In the fight for the title, Atlético found it difficult to break through the defense of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. In the second stage, the first goal came with a penalty kick on Diego Costa. After analysis by the VAR, the referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira understood the bid as faulty and pointed to the lime mark.

In charge, Hulk moved the opposing goalkeeper to open the scoreboard. Lots of parties at Gigante do Pampulha, which again received a large audience. There were 61,476 fans of Galo present in the Alvinegro triumph.

Minutes later, Keno took off at speed and found the Hulk. He dominated and with extreme category sent the angle. Great goal. Enough for the killer’s father to go wild.

🏴🏳️ Vibra, Mr Gilvan! Your son has made millions of Athletic hearts happy once again. Here is #Rooster! 💪🏽🐔 #We HaveHulk pic.twitter.com/tDhE1NJumd — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) November 21, 2021

“It’s another amazing night. Everyone was amazing from start to finish. We knew how difficult the Youth would be. We were five behind. But the team kept their nerve, the face of the Rooster”, said Hulk to Premiere channel.

With the result, Atlético now has 74 points, keeping eight away from Flamengo, which is in second place. Next Tuesday, Galo will face Palmeiras, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. With its head in the final of Libertadores da América, Verdão will have a reserve team.

