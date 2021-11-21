Hyundai HB20 restyled (again) already running in tests in Brazil

The second generation Hyundai HB20 is still recent, it was released in 2019, but it is ready to change.

Malicious people will say that it has always been ready to change.

The novelty is that a unit of the restyled model (yes, it will be the fourth restyled) was spotted in tests by colleague Renato Maia, from the Falando de Carro channel. The decision for a relatively early change, which could arrive as early as 2022, may have been motivated by the controversial appearance of the compact.

Even with heavy camouflage, it is already possible to notice that the HB20 will undergo profound visual changes, which will bring it closer to the European “cousin”, i20. It is also possible to observe, thanks to the action of the wind, that the front of the hatch will adopt a larger grille, which will go to the tip of the hood. Also, a horizontal bar divides the grid – but that might just be part of the disguise.

At the rear, however, there is no way to deduce the new features, with the exception of the trunk lid, which may remain in a concave shape. The sides should remain untouched, at least in the outline of the windows and the mirrors – these formats helped to decipher which model the camouflaged car was.

recent changes

A little less than three months ago, the entire HB20 line (with the exception of the adventurous HB20X) retired the 1.6 flex engine with up to 128 hp, now restricted to the Creta Action, entry-level SUV version that kept its old look.

With that, hatch and sedan started to offer only 1.0 aspirated and 1.0 turbo engines. The latter even gained the option of a six-speed manual transmission, a combination hitherto unheard of.

News for Crete

Launched last August, the new Hyundai Crete also promises to undergo updates. That’s what the captures also made by the colleague from Falando de Carro, who spotted an SUV unit with a considerable amount of camouflage, suggest.

Analyzing the images, it is possible to notice that the photographed Crete gains a new grid pattern, with a similar texture to the new Tucson, without changing the headlights. Apparently these are light changes, perhaps for a new version of sporty appeal – and not a makeover as profound as the one for the Indonesia-only model.

The rear gives other clues, in addition to the headlamps with gray lenses, which can also be part of a sporty look. What is most striking, however, is the pronounced double exhaust outlet, which may be there purely for decoration due to the supposed proposed configuration, the existence of a new engine under the hood or simply the installation of sensors.

The chances are not remote that Crete will exchange the current 2.0 aspirated engine, exclusive to the top-of-the-line Ultimate version, for the 1.4 turbo with 138 hp offered in Mexico.

Before the launch of the model, QUATRO RODAS found that 14 names of SUV versions were approved in Brazil: Comfort, Limited, Platinum, Ultimate, Absolut, Exclusive, Dynamic, Icon, Innova, Limited, Master, Sensation, Style and Tech. The first four are already in use. There are 10 left to christen a possible new version.

