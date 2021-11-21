Ícaro Silva parades at SPFW and talks about Black Awareness Day: “For those who are black, it’s every day” – Vogue

+



Sankifa – King Boys (Photo: Charles Naseh)

Icarus Silvparaded her in this edition of SPFW and had an exclusive chat with Vogue Brazil. Before entering the runway, the actor revealed that he felt a common nervousness, but that he was happy for the importance of the project presented at the fashion week, this Saturday (20.11).

“I’m nervous about the show, but I’m very honored to be part of the Sankofa project, which is revolutionary, brings diversity and cultural integration to the Brazilian fashion scene,” he said. “I’m feeling beautiful, I’m feeling very chic,” continued the actor, who is in the cast of Secret Truths 2 (Globoplay). “As much as I’m not a model, parading here makes me feel like a complete artist.”

When talking about Black Awareness Day, celebrated every November 20th, Ícaro recalled the importance of understanding the date as an incentive for non-black people to try to understand Brazilian history.

“I don’t see the 20th as just Black Awareness Day. For those who are black, it’s every day. Social and racial inequality… we know we live in a rich country. It’s a white awareness day, actually. It is a day that people who are not black need to become aware of the history of Brazil, not only a liar, but extremely violent,” he concluded.