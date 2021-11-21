If I opt for birthday withdrawal, will I lose unemployment insurance? – Prism

Answer: Whoever opts for the withdrawal-birthday from the FGTS only loses the right to withdraw from the fund in the event of unfair dismissal, nothing more.

It is still entitled to receive all severance payments from the employment contract and also a 40% fine from the guarantee fund.

If the employee is dismissed without just cause, he will be entitled to receive:

– salary balance

– to prior notice

– overdue vacations and proportional vacations

– to the 13th proportional salary

– to unemployment insurance

– the withdrawal of the FGTS and the indemnification of 40% of the fund’s balance

Whoever opts for the withdrawal-birthday from the FGTS loses the right exclusively to withdraw from the FGTS, but may continue to withdraw from the fund in the months of the anniversary, limited to the following amounts:

Unemployment Insurance X Withdrawal-Birthday

Regarding unemployment insurance, the Special Secretariat for Labor and Social Security clarifies that FGTS and unemployment insurance are different policies.

To have access to unemployment insurance, a worker who was dismissed without just cause must prove the following conditions:

1) Having been dismissed without just cause;

2) Being unemployed when applying for the benefit;

3) Not having own income of any nature sufficient for its maintenance and

your family;

4) Not being entitled to any continuous social security benefit,

with the exception of accident assistance and pension for death;

5) Having received salaries from a legal entity or individual equivalent to it, relating to:

– 1st request: at least 12 (twelve) months in the last 18 (eighteen) months

immediately prior to the date of dismissal, at the time of the first request;

– 2nd request: at least 9 (nine) months in the last 12 (twelve) months

immediately prior to the date of dismissal, upon the second request; and

– 3rd request: each of the 6 (six) months immediately preceding the date of

waiver, when other requests.