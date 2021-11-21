In a heavenly setting, Vitória Strada poses in a micro bikini and fans drool: “Gata”

Vitória Strada boasts powerful curves during a sunny day in Aruba and impeccable shape steals the show

Wow! Vitoria Strada collected praise this Saturday afternoon (20) when sharing a sequence of clicks showing beauty and good shape during a swim in the sea.

In Aruba, the actress took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy a day at the beach with her bride, Marcella Rica, and enchanted followers by appearing stunning and sporting impeccable shape in bikini clicks.

In the images, the muse appeared showing her split abdomen, as well as a tiny waist, dry fight and shapely legs. In the caption, he did not hide that he was enchanted with fate.

“You can’t get enough of this place.”, she wrote, still leaving symbols of sun and beach. Fans, of course, wasted no time and left a flood of praise for the global.

“Wonderful”, “Goddess”, “A Mermaid”, they said in the comments. Some of the followers also praised the star’s love for her bride, which appears in some of the shared images.

Look:

AND THE WEDDING?

In love, Marcella Rica and Vitória Strada decided to take a vacation to enjoy romantic days in Aruba.

On social networks, the director shared with fans last Monday (15) her arrival on the Caribbean island with the actress, and also made an unusual revelation.