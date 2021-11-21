In an interview, Camila Pitanga opens the game on bisexuality | celebrities



Posted 20/11/2021

Rio-Camila Pitanga, 44, spoke openly about her sexuality. In an interview with Claudia magazine, the actress reported the judgments surrounding her personal life and how maturity helped her in the process of taking a stand.

“Now, more than ever, we are called upon not to give up freedom, whether mine, that of those around me, or that of those who think differently from me. When people think they have the authority to be prejudiced, shameless, people can’t back down. You can’t make room for obscurantism and the judgment of others. Nothing like being as old as I am to understand that my life or the one I love isn’t about each other. It’s not a pamphlet or moral lesson for anyone. It’s just my way of living, loving and existing. If we respect each other, we will have a more interesting, more plural life,” she said.

Camila, who has experienced a recent controversy over the fact that she has an affair with philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa. Many internet users questioned her because she had a previous relationship with the plastic artist, Beatriz Coelho. “Guys, the letter B is not by Beyonce, right? Amen and be happy. I am!, wrote the actress at the time.

The artist is also going through a new phase in her career, as she signed an exclusive contract with HBO Max. She broke off a 25-year partnership with Globo and proved confident of the decision. A separation can be done with a lot of love, care, respect, gratitude, to gain a new outline of an alliance, that’s what I’m betting on,” she said in an interview with Estadão.