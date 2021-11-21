In search of the third: 250 days after frustration, Corinthians Female has new decision in Libertadores | corinthians

Choro marked Corinthians’ campaign in the 2020 Libertadores. The image of players like goalkeeper Tainá Borges and striker Gabi Nunes, now at Madrid CFF, in tears after being eliminated on penalties for América de Cali, from Colombia, in the semifinals of the tournament, was remarkable.

But 249 days have passed since that March 17th. And this Sunday, at Parque Central, in Montevideo, at 8 pm (GMT), Timão has another chance for the tri-championship of the Libertadores, this time against Santa Fé, another Colombian team. The club was champion in 2017 and 2019.

– It was frustrating (the elimination of Libertadores 2020), I’m sure it served as a learning curve for each of us – said midfielder Gabi Zanotti at the start of the tournament.

Adriana at Corinthians' game against Nacional, for Libertadores feminin

One of the weapons of Santa Fé, which took the Railway on penalties in the semifinals, will be the Venezuelan striker Guarecuco.

América de Cali’s great goal was hers 48 minutes into the second half, which tied the game 1-1 and took the decision to penalties in that Libertadores semifinal. The 4-3 loss on penalties cost him his place in the decision.

– The game only ends when the whistle blows, the competition requires concentration for 90 minutes and we are much more prepared. This time, we do not want to leave here with the bitter taste of the last edition – completed Zanotti.

Rodrigo Iglesias, Arthur Elias’ technical assistant, says that the feeling is the same as the whole cast:

– There isn’t a being on our team that doesn’t want to enter and beat rivals for this inconvenience. With all due respect, Corinthians’ timing and football were far superior. I don’t see demerit in Cali, respect, but our team was playing more than anyone else – highlighted the professional.

In the period between the two editions of the South American competition, the team was Brazilian champion against Palmeiras and reached the final in Paulistão, which will be played against São Paulo in December.

In Libertadores, there were five games, 22 goals scored and two conceded. They went to the final with an 8-0 rout against Nacional-URU, in a game marked by an act of racism against striker Adriana.

A likely Corinthians has Kemelli; Poliana, Giovanna Campiolo, Sparrow and Yasmin; Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho and Tamires; Adriana and Victoria Albuquerque.