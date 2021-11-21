In the crosshairs of four clubs in Brazil, Felipe Melo may leave Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

At the end of his contract with Palmeiras, Felipe Melo may be playing his last matches for the club. According to information from “Gaúcha ZH”, captain alviverde approved the project presented by Internacional, which has the advantage of offering the player a two-year contract. As financial factors do not concern Colorado, the team from Rio Grande do Sul would be ahead to close a deal with the athlete.

Meanwhile, three more teams are mentioned monitoring Felipe Melo’s situation. Conducting an initial survey, São Paulo, Flamengo and Fluminense they wait to find out if they can make an onslaught. From abroad, Galatasaray and Boca Juniors are also interested, with the Turkish club hoping that the Brazilian will return so that his retirement takes place in Europe.

At the moment, Felipe Melo is focused on the Libertadores final. Thus, after the decision against Flamengo, in which he will start, his future for 2022 should be underway. Even with a distance from Palmeiras, Leila Pereira’s management still has chances to try to keep the shirt 30 for next year. Now, it remains to be seen whether the board will offer the two-year contract the player wants.

“Felipe Melo is a great player. I have great affection and admiration for him. If I am elected president of Palmeiras, I will talk to the technical committee to decide on its future. This renewal has to be a technical decision”, Leila told “Rádio Capital”.

