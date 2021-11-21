In the same coin! Detonated by Mouse, Anitta Returns Criticism

sometimes little mouse criticized harshly anitta because of the singer’s sexual freedom and the intimate tattoo she made. The SBT presenter stated that the singer should give “a little bit of example” and, without speaking out, Poderosa gave a good reversal when commenting on the matter on the “Gossip do Dia” profile on Instagram.

“Says the guy who makes money doing DNA testing on TV,” she sniped on Saturday, November 20th.

The comment referred to a publication that reproduced the opinions expressed by the communicator in his program, last Wednesday, November 17th. At the time, Mouse was indignant with an interview in which anitta he assumed he wanted to have sex with the dancer from the video for “Envolver”, a new hit by the singer from Rio de Janeiro.

“You are thinking that you can do anything. You can do almost anything, but you have to be a little bit of an example too,” he said. little mouse.

EVEN GRETCHEN ENTERED THE CAKE

The presenter even said that Gretchen, at the height of her career, in the 80s, it was much more famous than the anitta, amending the issue of intimate tattooing.

“He went there to get a tattoo in the fury. Think that’s cute? I’m not being straight, no, I’m not being disgusting anymore. It’s another thing. I think it’s disgusting to say that”, he added little mouse.

After the attack, Anitta received support from followers in the publication.

“Anitta killed with strength and excellence”; “Oh, that’s it, shut up, he’s a poet!”; This guy is the representation of a generation that doesn’t do justice to its voice”; “If Mouse is on one side, I’m on the other”; were some of the comments from internet users.

MAIN NEWS:

Cauã Reymond says that scenes with ex do not cause jealousy in Goldfarb: ‘It’s cool’

Can Supla be on ‘BBB22’? The singer answers…

Wesley Safadão will record music with DJ Ivis

‘A Place in the Sun’: Elenice hides another secret about Renato

Mirella exposes divorce petition print to counter haters