Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are experiencing instability this Friday (19)

This Friday (19), the social platforms of Meta — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — went through instabilities. Users report miscellaneous issues with the company’s services, such as new post failures, content loading issues, and more.

Naturally, the occasion made the public remember the serious blackout that affected Meta platforms in October. That time, the company’s services were out of order for about six hours.

Instability lasted a few minutes and seems to have already been fixed (Image: Playback/DownDetector)

According to data from the DownDetector website, the three platforms faced instability around 14:00. The reports diminished a few moments later and, it seems, the services have already been re-established. Meta did not publicly inform the reason for the problems faced by the three services this Friday.