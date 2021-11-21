Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are experiencing instability this Friday (19)

This Friday (19), the social platforms of Meta — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — went through instabilities. Users report miscellaneous issues with the company’s services, such as new post failures, content loading issues, and more.
Naturally, the occasion made the public remember the serious blackout that affected Meta platforms in October. That time, the company’s services were out of order for about six hours.
According to data from the DownDetector website, the three platforms faced instability around 14:00. The reports diminished a few moments later and, it seems, the services have already been re-established. Meta did not publicly inform the reason for the problems faced by the three services this Friday.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Did you like this article?
Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.