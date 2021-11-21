International X Flamengo – Supersports

by

  • 44
    2 time

    With this result, Inter parks at 47 points and is 3 pts from the G-6 of the Brazilian.

  • 43
    2 time

    It will be 5 minutes of additions.

  • 41
    2 time

    Inter’s replacement: Patrick leaves, Gustavo Maia enters.

  • 40
    2 time

    Flamengo reached the 3rd goal with Kenedy, but the referee canceled it. Gabriel caught offside during the move.

  • 39
    2 time

    Taison dominates open from the left, cuts from the inside and concludes the play with a kick to the outside.

  • 37
    2 time

    Replacement of Flamengo: Filipe Lus leaves for Ramon’s entrance.

  • 36
    2 time

    Submissions: Inter 22×14 Flamengo.

  • 35
    2 time

    … and Isla leaves the field for Matheuzinho’s entrance.

  • 34
    2 time

    verton Ribeiro gives place to Arrascaeta.

  • 33
    2 time

    Three substitutions for Flamengo: Michael leaves, Rodinei enters.

  • 32
    2 time

    Patrick receives a cross from the back of the defense, heads with Diego Alves already beaten and Willian Aro saves over the line, avoiding the draw.

  • 31
    2 time

    …. and Carlos Palacios leaves for the entrance of Matheus Cadorini.

  • 30
    2 time

    Sarabia leaves the field for Hector’s entrance.

  • 29
    2 time

    Three Inter substitutions: Rodrigo Dourado leaves, Maurcio enters.

  • 28
    2 time

    The two teams will change in a moment.

  • 25
    2 time

    Inter tries to accelerate the attack and looks for the equalizer in Beira-Rio.

  • 24
    2 time

    Michael escapes at speed from the left, calls the table with Gabriel and the bad return, getting Inter’s defense.

  • 20
    2 time

    Isla takes off at the cross on the right looking for Gabriel in the area and Bruno Mndes cuts from the top.

  • 18
    2 time

    Replacement of Flamengo: Vitinho leaves, Kenedy enters.

  • 10
    2 time

    Vitinho kicks between the markers in the half moon of the area and demands a great defense from the goalkeeper.

  • 7
    2 time

    After a cross by Filipe Lus from the left, Gabriel was caught offside by the referee.

  • two
    2 time

    Gabriel is also warned by the referee with yellowing.

  • 1
    2 time

    Bruno Mndez received a yellow card at halftime for confusing Gabriel.

  • 0
    2 time

    Resume the duel.

  • 47
    1 time

    Game break! Flamengo is beating Inter away from home.

  • 46
    1 time

    It will be 2 minutes of addition.

  • 45
    1 time

    Palacios leaves sewing the markers until the entrance to the area. In the definition, Edenlson kicks on top of the goalkeeper.

  • 44
    1 time

    Ongoing for the Brazilian: Atltico-GO 1×1 Cear (Joo Paulo).

  • 43
    1 time

    Finishings: Inter 10×8 Flamengo.

  • 42
    1 time

    Edenlson receives a deep pass in the back of the defense and weak kick, facilitating the defense of Diego Alves.

  • 41
    1 time

    Taison’s fourth goal in this edition of the Brazilian.

  • 40
    1 time

    INTER’S GOOOLLLL!!!!! On the counterattack, Taison involves the defense in a table with Palacios and kicks with the beak, with the right leg, to defeat Diego Alves.

  • 39
    1 time

    Andreas Pereira takes a corner kick into the area, Aro completes from the top, but sends him over the back.

  • 38
    1 time

    Gabriel receives a cross from Isla in the area, escapes the defense and, with a shot, puts Marcelo Lomba to work.

  • 37
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Inter 17×18 Flamengo.

  • 36
    1 time

    Michael dominates open from the tip, cuts from the inside and completes the throw with a shot from the end line.

  • 35
    1 time

    Ongoing for the Brazilian: Atltico-GO 0x1 Cear (Vina).

  • 34
    1 time

    Taison speeds past midfield and tries to push Inter forward.

  • 33
    1 time

    Palacios caught offside by arbitration.

  • 32
    1 time

    Moiss cross on the left cut by defender David Luiz.

  • 30
    1 time

    After Edenlson took a corner kick, Patrick was caught offside by the referee.

  • 29
    1 time

    Inter bets on crosses to the area, trying to threaten the goal saved by Diego Alves.

  • 28
    1 time

    Michael fires at great speed from the defense to the Inter area, gains space on the basis of his will and shoots face to face to defend Marcelo Lomba.

  • 27
    1 time

    Edenlson takes the free kick, but hits the barrier formed by Flamengo.

  • 26
    1 time

    Edenlson and Cuesta position themselves to take the foul at the entrance to the area, on the right side.

  • 25
    1 time

    Patrick receives from Edenlson at the entrance to the area and Isla charges from behind, committing a foul.

  • 24
    1 time

    Michael tries to fire Gabriel into the area, but the pass is too short and the defense clears the danger.

  • 23
    1 time

    Disarms: International 5×2 Flamengo.

  • 22
    1 time

    Gabriel receives a pass from Vitinho inside the area, face to face with the goalkeeper. The attacker takes off too much and kicks into the right crossbar.

  • 21
    1 time

    In another attempt, Palacios kicks on top of the Flamengo defense.

  • 20
    1 time

    Palacios tries to take advantage of Flamengo’s hesitation at the end of the game, but shoots deflected by the mark and goalkeeper Diego Alves makes an easy defense.

  • 19
    1 time

    With Diego Alves ahead, Edenlson tries from afar and misses the target.

  • 18
    1 time

    Patrick crosses into the area, Palacios completes and demands a good defense from Diego Alves.

  • 17
    1 time

    Bruno Mndez receives the yellow card for the foul on Vitinho.

  • 16
    1 time

    Vitinho starts to dribble at the entrance to the area and is fouled by Bruno Mndez.

  • 15
    1 time

    Vitinho is looking for an opening in the area to kick and is disarmed by Victor Cuesta.

  • 14
    1 time

    Palacios seeks to build left play and gets stuck on Isla’s tag.

  • 13
    1 time

    David Luiz loses the ball in the attack and, in order to kill the counterattack early on, he calls for the foul.

  • 12
    1 time

    Moiss presents himself to the attack on the left side, but gets stuck in Flamengo’s double mark and loses control of the ball.

  • 11
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Inter 4×5 Flamengo.

  • 10
    1 time

    FLAMENGO GOOOLLLL!!!!! In a collective play, with the participation of practically all the line players, Verton Ribeiro stretches the pass to the area, Andreas Pereira arrives from behind and completes for the net.

  • 8
    1 time

    Michael goes into the area, charging from the left, and stops with a disarm by Bruno Mndez.

  • 7
    1 time

    The Rio club exchanges passes in the transition between defense and midfield.

  • 6
    1 time

    Rodrigo Dourado hits Gabriel’s shin, who is lying on the lawn.

  • 5
    1 time

    Taison takes a foul from the left end into the area. Bruno Mndez overruns the markers and heads out.

  • 4
    1 time

    GOOLLLLL OF THE FLAMENGO!!!!! On the counterattack, Gabriel receives it at the entrance to the area, fills the foot with a low kick in the corner and opens the scoreboard for Beira-Rio.

  • 3
    1 time

    After individual play, Patrick is fouled on the left wing.

  • two
    1 time

    Flamengo comes out playing with Andreas Pereira, who calls Michael. The player bets on the left dribble and ends up disarmed by Saravia.

  • 1
    1 time

    Taison receives a launch from the left side of the attack, but finishes the move with a bad shot.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game!

  • 0
    1 time

    Games that ended this Saturday: Atltico-MG 2×0 Juventude – Fortaleza 1×0 Palmeiras – Chapecoense 1×3 Grmio.

  • 0
    1 time

    Reserve Bank: Hugo. Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana, Ramn, Piris da Motta, Joo Gomes, Diego, Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta and Kenedy.

  • 0
    1 time

    FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Lus; Aro, Andreas Pereira, Verton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabriel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Reserve bank: Emerson Junior, Heitor, Paulo Victor, Gabriel Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Z Gabriel, Johnny, Boschilia, Maurcio, Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Matheus Cadorini.

  • 0
    1 time

    INTER: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Mndez, Victor Cuesta and Moiss; Rodrigo Lindoso, Rodrigo Dourado, Edenlson, Taison and Patrick; Palaces.

  • 0
    1 time

    The lineups are defined by coaches Diego Aguirre (Inter) and Renato Gacho (Flemish).

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo is second in the Brazilian Championship with 63 points (11 pts behind Atltico-MG).

  • 0
    1 time

    The Rio club comes to Beira-Rio with maximum force, with the exceptions of Arrascaeta, on the bench, and Bruno Henrique.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo will visit Inter this Saturday and want to win to get ready for the final of the Libertadores da America, next week.

  • 0
    1 time

    Inter receives the vice-leader Flamengo with an eye on the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. The club Gacho 7 placed with 47 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fan! Today we are going to follow Internacional x Flamengo for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the duel.