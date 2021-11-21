International X Flamengo – Supersports

44

2 time With this result, Inter parks at 47 points and is 3 pts from the G-6 of the Brazilian.

43

2 time It will be 5 minutes of additions.

41

2 time Inter’s replacement: Patrick leaves, Gustavo Maia enters.

40

2 time Flamengo reached the 3rd goal with Kenedy, but the referee canceled it. Gabriel caught offside during the move.

39

2 time Taison dominates open from the left, cuts from the inside and concludes the play with a kick to the outside.

37

2 time Replacement of Flamengo: Filipe Lus leaves for Ramon’s entrance.

36

2 time Submissions: Inter 22×14 Flamengo.

35

2 time … and Isla leaves the field for Matheuzinho’s entrance.

34

2 time verton Ribeiro gives place to Arrascaeta.

33

2 time Three substitutions for Flamengo: Michael leaves, Rodinei enters.

32

2 time Patrick receives a cross from the back of the defense, heads with Diego Alves already beaten and Willian Aro saves over the line, avoiding the draw.

31

2 time …. and Carlos Palacios leaves for the entrance of Matheus Cadorini.

30

2 time Sarabia leaves the field for Hector’s entrance.

29

2 time Three Inter substitutions: Rodrigo Dourado leaves, Maurcio enters.

28

2 time The two teams will change in a moment.

25

2 time Inter tries to accelerate the attack and looks for the equalizer in Beira-Rio.

24

2 time Michael escapes at speed from the left, calls the table with Gabriel and the bad return, getting Inter’s defense.

20

2 time Isla takes off at the cross on the right looking for Gabriel in the area and Bruno Mndes cuts from the top.

18

2 time Replacement of Flamengo: Vitinho leaves, Kenedy enters.

10

2 time Vitinho kicks between the markers in the half moon of the area and demands a great defense from the goalkeeper.

7

2 time After a cross by Filipe Lus from the left, Gabriel was caught offside by the referee.

two

2 time Gabriel is also warned by the referee with yellowing.

1

2 time Bruno Mndez received a yellow card at halftime for confusing Gabriel.

0

2 time Resume the duel.

47

1 time Game break! Flamengo is beating Inter away from home.

46

1 time It will be 2 minutes of addition.

45

1 time Palacios leaves sewing the markers until the entrance to the area. In the definition, Edenlson kicks on top of the goalkeeper.

44

1 time Ongoing for the Brazilian: Atltico-GO 1×1 Cear (Joo Paulo).

43

1 time Finishings: Inter 10×8 Flamengo.

42

1 time Edenlson receives a deep pass in the back of the defense and weak kick, facilitating the defense of Diego Alves.

41

1 time Taison’s fourth goal in this edition of the Brazilian.

40

1 time INTER’S GOOOLLLL!!!!! On the counterattack, Taison involves the defense in a table with Palacios and kicks with the beak, with the right leg, to defeat Diego Alves.

39

1 time Andreas Pereira takes a corner kick into the area, Aro completes from the top, but sends him over the back.

38

1 time Gabriel receives a cross from Isla in the area, escapes the defense and, with a shot, puts Marcelo Lomba to work.

37

1 time Wrong passes: Inter 17×18 Flamengo.

36

1 time Michael dominates open from the tip, cuts from the inside and completes the throw with a shot from the end line.

35

1 time Ongoing for the Brazilian: Atltico-GO 0x1 Cear (Vina).

34

1 time Taison speeds past midfield and tries to push Inter forward.

33

1 time Palacios caught offside by arbitration.

32

1 time Moiss cross on the left cut by defender David Luiz.

30

1 time After Edenlson took a corner kick, Patrick was caught offside by the referee.

29

1 time Inter bets on crosses to the area, trying to threaten the goal saved by Diego Alves.

28

1 time Michael fires at great speed from the defense to the Inter area, gains space on the basis of his will and shoots face to face to defend Marcelo Lomba.

27

1 time Edenlson takes the free kick, but hits the barrier formed by Flamengo.

26

1 time Edenlson and Cuesta position themselves to take the foul at the entrance to the area, on the right side.

25

1 time Patrick receives from Edenlson at the entrance to the area and Isla charges from behind, committing a foul.

24

1 time Michael tries to fire Gabriel into the area, but the pass is too short and the defense clears the danger.

23

1 time Disarms: International 5×2 Flamengo.

22

1 time Gabriel receives a pass from Vitinho inside the area, face to face with the goalkeeper. The attacker takes off too much and kicks into the right crossbar.

21

1 time In another attempt, Palacios kicks on top of the Flamengo defense.

20

1 time Palacios tries to take advantage of Flamengo’s hesitation at the end of the game, but shoots deflected by the mark and goalkeeper Diego Alves makes an easy defense.

19

1 time With Diego Alves ahead, Edenlson tries from afar and misses the target.

18

1 time Patrick crosses into the area, Palacios completes and demands a good defense from Diego Alves.

17

1 time Bruno Mndez receives the yellow card for the foul on Vitinho.

16

1 time Vitinho starts to dribble at the entrance to the area and is fouled by Bruno Mndez.

15

1 time Vitinho is looking for an opening in the area to kick and is disarmed by Victor Cuesta.

14

1 time Palacios seeks to build left play and gets stuck on Isla’s tag.

13

1 time David Luiz loses the ball in the attack and, in order to kill the counterattack early on, he calls for the foul.

12

1 time Moiss presents himself to the attack on the left side, but gets stuck in Flamengo’s double mark and loses control of the ball.

11

1 time Wrong passes: Inter 4×5 Flamengo.

10

1 time FLAMENGO GOOOLLLL!!!!! In a collective play, with the participation of practically all the line players, Verton Ribeiro stretches the pass to the area, Andreas Pereira arrives from behind and completes for the net.

8

1 time Michael goes into the area, charging from the left, and stops with a disarm by Bruno Mndez.

7

1 time The Rio club exchanges passes in the transition between defense and midfield.

6

1 time Rodrigo Dourado hits Gabriel’s shin, who is lying on the lawn.

5

1 time Taison takes a foul from the left end into the area. Bruno Mndez overruns the markers and heads out.

4

1 time GOOLLLLL OF THE FLAMENGO!!!!! On the counterattack, Gabriel receives it at the entrance to the area, fills the foot with a low kick in the corner and opens the scoreboard for Beira-Rio.

3

1 time After individual play, Patrick is fouled on the left wing.

two

1 time Flamengo comes out playing with Andreas Pereira, who calls Michael. The player bets on the left dribble and ends up disarmed by Saravia.

1

1 time Taison receives a launch from the left side of the attack, but finishes the move with a bad shot.

0

1 time Start the game!

0

1 time Games that ended this Saturday: Atltico-MG 2×0 Juventude – Fortaleza 1×0 Palmeiras – Chapecoense 1×3 Grmio.

0

1 time Reserve Bank: Hugo. Matheuzinho, Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana, Ramn, Piris da Motta, Joo Gomes, Diego, Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta and Kenedy.

0

1 time FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Lus; Aro, Andreas Pereira, Verton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Michael and Gabriel.

0

1 time Reserve bank: Emerson Junior, Heitor, Paulo Victor, Gabriel Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Z Gabriel, Johnny, Boschilia, Maurcio, Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Matheus Cadorini.

0

1 time INTER: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Mndez, Victor Cuesta and Moiss; Rodrigo Lindoso, Rodrigo Dourado, Edenlson, Taison and Patrick; Palaces.

0

1 time The lineups are defined by coaches Diego Aguirre (Inter) and Renato Gacho (Flemish).

0

1 time Flamengo is second in the Brazilian Championship with 63 points (11 pts behind Atltico-MG).

0

1 time The Rio club comes to Beira-Rio with maximum force, with the exceptions of Arrascaeta, on the bench, and Bruno Henrique.

0

1 time Flamengo will visit Inter this Saturday and want to win to get ready for the final of the Libertadores da America, next week.

0

1 time Inter receives the vice-leader Flamengo with an eye on the G-6 of the Brazilian Championship. The club Gacho 7 placed with 47 points.