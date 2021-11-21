iPhone 13 Pro shows Apple’s return to the right path | official battery test

A little more than two months after the global launch, we have the iPhone 13 Pro in our hands so we can start the complete analysis with a battery test to know the real autonomy of the new top of the line from apple. Remembering that sales in Brazil began a few weeks ago. This model features 6.1-inch FHD+ Super Retina XDR OLED screen and 120 Hz LTPO panel, Apple A15 Bionic platform, 6GB RAM, 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB of storage, three rear cameras (12 MP / 12 MP / 12 MP), 12 MP front camera, Lightning connection, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G. 3,095 mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support and iOS 15 close the set.

Our official battery test runs with many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery completely depletes, and is given a standby time between cycles to track consumption in the background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches. The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are: 6 minutes of use (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, Gallery (offline video), Spotify, Apple Music (offline music), and Chrome;

1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;

4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;

2 minutes of use (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Results

After our tests, we got the following results with the iPhone 13 Pro: It took 22 hours and 56 minutes to drain the device’s battery;

The screen remained on for 11 hours and 17 minutes.

We performed 16 complete test cycles that included: 96 minutes of browsing on Chrome; 480 minutes of WhatsApp, Spotify, PowerAmp, MX Player and YouTube (96 minutes each); 96 minutes of games (Pokémon Go, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Injustice, Modern Combat 5 and Asphalt 8); 96 minutes of Facebook, Gmail and Google Maps (32 minutes each); 64 minutes of voice calls via 3G/4G;

The most consumed app was YouTube.

finished

The iPhone 11 line marked a new phase for Apple, which left behind the reputation of launching smartphones with bad autonomy. With the iPhone 12 line, however, the models had reduced battery capacities, which compromised battery life. Now, the company has turned back again, and the iPhone 13 Pro is on the right path to please those who want to spend as much time away from electrical outlets. Even with a small capacity compared to Android competitors, the cell was able to outperform the Galaxy S21+ and other direct competitors, greatly improving the mark achieved by the iPhone 12 Pro. With that, if you are in doubt between the two generations, it’s good to know that going in the youngest besides all the other benefits will still have a bigger margin to use the cell phone outside the home without worry.

