‘It’s just my way of life’

With new love, new work, new air, Camila Pitanga it’s just happiness. The actress, who surprised her by assuming her bisexuality and after ending her relationship with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, in October started dating Philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa, 46, was criticized after posting about him and countered with In a good-humored manner, noting that the B in the acronym LGBTQIA+ was not Beyoncé’s, he reflected on how her bisexuality ended up becoming a reason for judgments.

“Now, more than ever, we are called upon not to give up freedom, whether mine, that of those around me, or that of those who think differently from me. When people think they have the authority to be prejudiced, without shame, we cannot back down,” she said in an interview with Claudia magazine.

Camila looked to her own existence to step away from these judgments. “It’s not a pamphlet or a moral lesson. It’s just my way of living, loving and existing”, said she, who said that she lives at the peak of her process of self-knowledge.

“You can’t make room for obscurantism and the judgment of others. Nothing like being the age I am to understand that my life or who I love is not about each other. This is not a pamphlet or a moral lesson for anyone. It’s just my way of living, loving and existing. If we respect each other, we will have a more interesting, more plural life”, emphasized the actress to the publication.

FULL AND RIPE

At 44 years old, Camila Pitanga reveals that she feels more whole than ever, and even more connected with her own desires:

“I walk a path of maturity and aging with health, self-love and acceptance of urges and fears. Today, I face my missteps with lightness and more loving understanding than before; I was a general to myself,” she told the magazine.

Although the reaction was natural, Camila confessed that exposing her relaxed essence requires a combination of factors: “I only feel free and playful in a territory of complicity. Otherwise, I can be a scared little animal”, she recalled who, with maturity, made insecurity a right.

“Not everything is within my reach. This thing of understanding that we have no control and surrendering to life is an exercise in wisdom”, guarantees the actress.

OUTPUT OF THE GLOBE

The dives of the last few months were also multiple and profound in the artist’s career, daughter of veteran actor Antônio Pitanga. This month, her nearly 30-year cycle at Globo came to an end so that the artist could experience the world of streaming with HBO Max.

“I made the decision to step out of my comfort zone to take on a new responsibility. I know it won’t be simple, but I believe in my creative strength”, says she, who will also appear as lobbyist Olga in the second season of Aruanas, on Globoplay, starting on November 25th.

