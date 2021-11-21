João Figueiredo raves praise after Sasha Meneghel’s show at São Paulo Fashion Week

After being featured in the SPFW fashion show, Sasha Meneghel receives a statement from her husband, João Figueiredo

João Figueiredo (22) lavished pride on his wife, Sasha Meneghel (23), after the São Paulo Fashion Week show.

The blonde was highlighted by Misci and opened the runway with elegance and beauty, and of course, she was very applauded by the family.

On the Instagram profile, the singer shared a statement to his beloved after the event.

“I’m so proud of you that I wasn’t even able to watch the parade behaved, I screamed like a madman.. I cried lol, but I’ve learned that if we’re sorry, we have to show it! I love you so much. CONGRATULATIONS. CONGRATULATIONS“, he wrote in the caption.

BEFORE THE PARADE SASHA MENEGHEL TALKS TO DIGITAL FACES

“I’m very happy! Very happy to be representing Misci in this beautiful opportunity, in this beautiful show! There are many emotions together”. She also said how she got to know the brand. “I used the brand for a show I went to and since then I fell in love and started consuming. One day I was at the store and I ended up meeting Airon, designer, and we got along really well. We fit a lot in the ideas, in the thought”, declared.

Check out:





Last accessed: 21 Nov 2021 – 01:07:58 (404643).