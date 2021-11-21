Kayzer reveals that he intends to tell the past in book after title at Athletico – 11/20/2021

One of the most emotional players after the conquest of the Sudamericana by Athletico, striker Renato Kayzer revealed the desire to write a book. The striker said after the 1-0 victory over Bragantino at Centenário, in Montevideo, that his journey to win the intercontinental tournament was very difficult.

“Only me, God and my family know how much I struggled to be here. I am very proud to wear this shirt and even more to win an international title with it. I dedicate myself to my effort, my daily struggle. One day, when I am more experienced, I want to write a book of everything I went through. I thank everyone, my team that was my warrior and I also want to congratulate the club, which is so big. We are going to look for another title at the end of the year”, he declared to Conmebol TV.

“I went through several difficult moments in my life. Since I was a child, things have always been very battled, very warred for me. One day I have the most experienced and calm mentality to be able to speak, I will tell you this in a book”, he added .

Finally, the player also made a point of praising the participation of the Hurricane fans, who supported the team during the 90 minutes of the decision. “Amazing. It’s a great show for the club and the fans. I’m grateful for the support, because without them it would be even more difficult. Congratulations to the fans for helping us,” he added.