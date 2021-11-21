Kênia Maria announces separation before participating in Caldeirão with Érico Brás · TV News

Activist and human rights defender Kênia Maria announced that she is no longer with Érico Brás after nine years of marriage. The separation came to light just a few hours before Globo aired the couple’s participation in the show Tem ou Não Tem, in Caldeirão, this Saturday (20).

The defender of the rights of black women at the UN (United Nations) opted for a litigious divorce. The information was confirmed by its advisors.

“Other legal measures that prove necessary, since the separation did not take place in an amicable manner and the developments led to situations that were harmful to the actress”, says the note.

Despite the tight skirt, Globo normally exhibited the participation of Érico and Kenia in Marcos Mion’s program. The artists are on the list of the 100 most influential black people in the world organized by MIPAD, a publication linked to the United Nations.

The actors have been together since 2012, but they even took a break from the relationship between 2019 and 2020. They are the parents of Gabriela Dias, 22 years old.

The article contacted the representatives of Kenya and Érico, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

See Kênia Maria’s note in full:

Check out Érico and Kenia’s participation in Marcos Mion’s show:

