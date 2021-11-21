Kênia Maria goes to court against Érico Brás for contentious divorce | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure Érico Brás and Kênia Maria announced the end of their marriage

Those who watched Caldeirão this Saturday (20) saw Érico Brás and Kênia Maria together and in the greatest harmony in the Tem or Não Tem frame. But hours before the show aired, the activist announced the end of her nine-year marriage to the actor. And the situation was far from friendly. She went to court and the divorce will be disputed.

“Kênia filed a litigious divorce petition and other legal measures that prove necessary, since the separation did not take place in an amicable manner and the developments led to situations that were harmful to the actress,” said Kenya’s advisors in a note sent by her advisors.

Globo was already aware of the couple’s separation even before the Caldeirão episode aired. Even so, he chose to show the participation of Érico and Kênia, without making any mention of the fact.

After the end of Marcos Mion’s program, the UN advocate for black women’s rights issued a communiqué about the end of marriage. The two have not spoken on social media so far about the separation.

Check out Kenya’s note in full:

“After the couple’s participation in the Caldeirão program, presented by Marcos Mion, which aired this Saturday (20), actress and producer Kênia Maria announces separation from presenter and humorist Érico Brás. Kênia filed for a litigious divorce and other measures lawsuits that prove necessary, since the separation did not take place in an amicable manner and the consequences resulted in situations that were harmful to the actress. The couple maintained the relationship for nine years.”