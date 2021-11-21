Ketlen beats former UFC champion and leads Brazilian victory card

Ketlen Vieira defeated former champion Miesha Tate, today, in a fight on the main card of UFC Vegas 43, played in the United States. After five tough rounds, the Brazilian athlete showed better in at least three rounds and guaranteed the victory in a night marked by 100% use of Brazilian fighters.

With the victory, Ketlen noted his most important victory of his career, and increased his professional record to 12 wins and two losses. Current number seven on the UFC’s official ranking, the Nova União academy representative can climb important steps in the table.

In addition to Ketlen, Taila Santos and Luana Pinheiro won their fights at the event held in Las Vegas.

The fight

The first round was balanced and played basically standing. Cautious, the Brazilian athlete opted for the counterattack and invested in more forceful blows, while the experienced opponent led in the volume of her blows. Better for the Brazilian in detail. Ketlen 10×9 Miesha.

Owner of the actions at the beginning of the second stage, the Brazilian hit powerful crosses after finding Miesha’s attack time. In turn, the former UFC champion accelerated the pace in the final part, without, however, being able to reverse the advantage conquered so far by the Nova União athlete. Ketlen 20 x 18 Miesha.

In the third round, Miesha again had difficulty hitting her rival, which opened the way for Ketlen to connect more encounter attacks during the American’s attempts to close the gap. Clear advantage of the Brazilian, who managed the rhythm in the final minute. Ketlen 30×27 Miesha.

Aware of the need to attack more, the American returned more motivated for the fourth stage and took advantage of a clinch next to the grid to almost get her back. After dominating the actions for a few minutes, Miesha suffered from Ketlen’s attacks, in an even round. Ketlen 39 x 37 Miesha.

In the final round, Ketlen managed the result and ceded control of the center of the cage to his rival, who sought the fight all the time, but without coming close to ending the dispute.

Follow the results of UFC Vegas 43:

Ketlen Vieira defeated Miesha Tate via unanimous decision;

Sean Brady defeated Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision;

Taila Santos submitted Joanne Calderwood in the 1st round;

Rani Yahya defeated Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision;

Adrian Yanez defeated Davey Grant via split decision;

Pat Sabatini defeated Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision;

Rafa García defeated Nathan Levy by unanimous decision;

Lupita Godinez defeated Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision;

Cody Durden defeated Qileng Aori via unanimous decision;

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeated Sean Soriano via unanimous decision;

Luana Pinheiro defeated Sam Hughes by unanimous decision.