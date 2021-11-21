Ketlen Vieira has a tough fight, but he passes Miesha Tate and approaches a title fight after UFC Las Vegas 43

Brazilian promise for rooster weight (up to 61.2kg.), Ketlen Scallop went through the biggest commitment of his career. opponent of Miesha Tate in the main fight of the UFC Las Vegas 43, held this Saturday (20), the fighter did not have an easy life, but managed to overcome the former champion of the category. After five busy rounds, the tupiniquim was declared the winner in the unanimous decision of the judges.

With the result, Ketlen, in addition to defending the seventh position in the group led by Amanda Nunes, returned to win in the organization. Now, the fighter has 12 wins as a professional in MMA and is approaching a fight for the group’s belt.

Champion of roosters in 2016, Tate tried, but could not overcome the precise blows of the Brazilian. The American’s stumble marked the athlete’s first setback since the fighter left retirement.

The fight

The confrontation started with Miesha taking the initiative with a jab. The Brazilian responded with a cross, which touched the former champion’s face. Vieira attacked the opponent again with a new combination, which seemed to shake the American. Tate was still unable to stop the actions of the Brazilian, who continued to have an advantage in the standup fight. Miesha tried to enter the tupiniquim’s range of action, but ended up being hit by the athlete, who showed security in the clash. Near the final minute, the American had a good moment, when she passed hit the tupiniquim with a combination of punches. The former champion started to put pressure on Ketlen against the bars, but the Brazilian broke free. In the final seconds, Vieira tried for a takedown, but the American defended well, stopping the confrontation until the bell sounded.

In the second stage, Tate went for the top and hit the Brazilian with an overhand. The Brazilian responded in the same coin. The duel was still tense, with the combatants seeking the knockout. The duel continued ‘here and there’, with the athletes launching heavy attacks that touched the faces. With two minutes left in the stage, Tate connected a clean kick to the Brazilian’s face, who shook. The American woman tried to take advantage of the good moment and continued walking towards the tupiniquim. In the final seconds, the former champion returned to surprise with a direct, but there was no more time.

Round three started with Tate trying to close the gap, but Ketlen reined in the former champion’s actions with jabs. The Brazilian continued to score with combinations of punches, which touched the face of the former champion. In the final minute, a cross by the Brazilian shook the American, who immediately went into the grappling fight. Pressing the tupiniquim against the bars, Miesha tried to take the fall, but Vieira defended herself well. In the final seconds, the former champion tried to pressurized, but the timer was reset.

In the fourth round, the athletes started to stand up straight. Tate shortened it with a kick at the waistline and, in the sequence, landed a clean straight on the Tupiniquim’s face, which absorbed well. A little more than a minute later, Miesha went for Vieira’s legs and landed a takedown. The Brazilian managed to get up, but the former champion was still attached to Ketlen. The American continued pressing the Brazilian against the bars and tried to cancel the opponent’s game. With two minutes left, Vieira managed to break free, the clash was once again played in the center of the octagon. Attempting the knockout, the fighters began to exchange powerful blows. Toward the end of the round, Ketlen started to get the better of the standup stand, landing punches in the opponents’ faces, but there was no more time.

The last round started on fire. The athletes left everything in the octagon and accepted frank striking. In the first minute, Miesha dodged an attack and tried a takedown on the Brazilian, who defended herself well. Vieira responded with a cross and shook the former champion. Tate managed to recover and was trying to get back at him. Ketlen kept walking forward and scoring jabs and straights. With just over a minute left, Miesha had significant bleeding on her face. The former champion, however, showed willingness and did not give up on the clash. The Brazilian’s jabs continued to impede the approach of the American, whose actions were frustrated by the tupiniquim. The assault ended with the athletes exchanging attacks in the center of the octagon.

UFC Las Vegas 43 RESULTS

MAIN CAR

Rooster weight: Ketlen Scallop defeated Miesha Tate in the unanimous decision of the judges (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)

Welterweight: sean brady defeated Michael Chiesa in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight: Taila Santos finished Joanne Wood with a rear naked choke at 4m49s from R1

Rooster weight: Rani Yahya defeated Kyung Ho Kang in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rooster weight: Adrian Yanez defeated Davey Grant in the split decision of the judges (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Feather weight: Pat Sabatini defeated Tucker Lutz in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia defeated Nathan Levy in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Straw weight: Loopy Godinez defeated Loma Lookboonmee in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Flyweight: Cody Durden defeated Aoriqileng in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Feather weight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeated Sean Soriano in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Straw weight: luana pine defeated Sam Hughes in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)