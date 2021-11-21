Larissa Manoela talks about a possible return with João Guilherme: “As far as I know”

Questioned by a follower, Larissa Manoela gives an unusual answer about reconciliation with João Guilherme

This Friday night (19), Larissa Manoela amused his followers by commenting on the possibility of breaking up with João Guilherme, who is single after three years of relationship with jade picon.

On social networks, since the end of the romance of the son of Leonardo, many fans speculate the possibility of a reconciliation with the actress, especially after the two return to following each other on the Instagram profile.

When asked if there is a possibility of this return, the former SBT contractor gave an unusual answer. It’s just that the fan who asked the question made a small typo and wrote “vote” instead of “return”.

“Would you vote with John”, He asked. “As far as I know, the vote is individual and secret. Then no! It would not be possible”, wrote the muse, leaving a tone of double meaning in the sentence.

Who commented on the expectations of this reconciliation was Joe Felipe, brother of João Guilherme. Always into the gossip, he was asked by a fan: “Let go of the gossip there Zé, João Gui and Larissa Manoela”, spoke a follower.

Always good-natured, he commented: “I can see this train… João Guilherme is like a baker’s fly over there, right? He’s crazy to go to Disney, the boy. What do you think?”.