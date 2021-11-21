Learn how Celesc’s new debt installment program works

Through a partnership between Celesc and Procon, the distributor’s customers can have the opportunity to pay debts referring to their electricity bill in up to 24 installments.

A term between the institutions was signed this Wednesday, 17, starting the ‘Limpa Nome’ program. The intention is for the consumer to benefit from the possibility of renegotiating debts with easier conditions, along the lines of what is done during the National Week of Conciliation, which took place between November 8th and 12th, with the participation of Celesc.

The program is aimed at individual or legal consumers with overdue debts that are in administrative or judicial collection. The minimum limit for trading is R$450, considering the updated debt amount.

Special conditions

Special conditions will be offered for debts of up to 120 minimum wages. Customers who meet these criteria may pay in up to 24 installments, free of interest and fine, referring to the debt period.

The minimum amount for each installment is R$50. The down payment is stipulated at 10% of the debt amount. It is also possible to pay by credit card, without the need to enter, from five to 12 times.

